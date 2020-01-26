This dinner will be held in Manhattan on March 7, 2020, from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. and it is limited to an intimate number of guests. All of the proceeds benefit ovarian cancer research for the Sandy Rollman Ovarian Cancer Foundation, where deVry
serves as a celebrity ambassador.
In a tweet
to his fans and followers, deVry encouraged people to join him for this "dinner benefitting @srocf and #OvarianCancer research."
To learn more about his upcoming benefit event, check out the Soap Fantasy Events Inc. Facebook page
.
Next month, on February 15, deVry will be hosting "Valentine Fun with William deVry" in Burbank, California, which will also raise money for the Sandy Rollman Ovarian Cancer Foundation
. Fans will be afforded the opportunity to spend Valentine's Day weekend with deVry.
For more information on the Sandy Rollman Ovarian Cancer Foundation
, check out its official website
and its Facebook page
.