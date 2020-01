This dinner will be held in Manhattan on March 7, 2020, from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. and it is limited to an intimate number of guests. All of the proceeds benefit ovarian cancer research for the Sandy Rollman Ovarian Cancer Foundation, where deVry serves as a celebrity ambassador.In a tweet to his fans and followers, deVry encouraged people to join him for this "dinner benefitting @srocf and #OvarianCancer research."To learn more about his upcoming benefit event, check out the Soap Fantasy Events Inc. Facebook page Next month, on February 15, deVry will be hosting "Valentine Fun with William deVry" in Burbank, California, which will also raise money for the Sandy Rollman Ovarian Cancer Foundation . Fans will be afforded the opportunity to spend Valentine's Day weekend with deVry.For more information on the Sandy Rollman Ovarian Cancer Foundation , check out its official website and its Facebook page