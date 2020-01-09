Barash is known for his role as Johnny Zacchara on the hit ABC daytime soap opera General Hospital
and for playing Stefan DiMera on the NBC daytime drama Days of Our Lives
.
On February 8, 2020, Barash will be a part of the Star Image Entertainment
event "Karaoke Dance Party" at the Sheraton Montreal Airport Hotel in Canada. At this fan event, Barash will be joined by Emmy winner Eric Martsolf
. For more information on the "Karaoke Dance Party," which is hosted by Neil Janna, check out the following webpage
.
On April 18 and 19, Barash will be a part of the StarStruck fan event in Port Jefferson on Long Island, New York, where he will be joined by such distinguished actors as Jordi Vilasuso, Sonya Eddy, Eric Martsolf, as well as Shawn Christian and Arianne Zucker
. To learn more about this upcoming StarsStruck fan event in New York this April, check out the official homepage
.