'Slapface' wins 'Audience Award' at the Cinequest Film Festival

By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Entertainment The film "Slapface," directed by Jeremiah Kipp, had its world premiere at Cinequest, and most recently, it was recognized at the Cinequest Film Festival. Digital Journal has the recap. 'Slapface' promotional poster 'Slapface' promotional poster, cover art On this recognition, August Maturo exclaimed, "Winning this award tells me that people who see our film love it as much as we do, and I couldn't be happier! Cinequest was our world premiere so winning at our very first festival is incredible." Mike Manning expressed that he is grateful to Cinequest and to everyone that watched the film during the premiere. "The fan response was really positive and we can't wait to share the film with the rest of the world," Manning said. Chiara D'Ambrosio remarked, "Slapface is a wonderful film that not only scares the audience but makes them think." Bianca D'Ambrosio noted that "it's not just a horror film; it's a mystery that keeps viewers engaged." The film is edited by Katie Dillon, with an original score by Barry J. Neely, featuring the original song 'Turn Down the Voices' by Curtis Braly. August Maturo in 'Slapface' Photo Courtesy of 'Slapface' film In the movie, Lucas (Maturo), a loner who lives in a rundown home with his brother Tom (Manning), regularly seeks solace in the nearby woods. With his only "friends" being a group of female bullies (Lee and the D'Ambrosio Twins), he keeps to himself most of the time. The cast includes August Maturo, Libe Barer, Mike Manning, Mirabelle Lee, Bianca D'Ambrosio, Chiara D'Ambrosio, Lukas Hassel, Alixx Schottland, Curtis Braly, and Dan Hedaya. Slapface was produced by Chhibber Mann Productions, along with Mirror Image Films and Artman Cooper Productions. The production team included Mike Manning, Nick Theurer, Artisha Mann-Cooper, and Joe Benedetto. It won the "Audience Award" for "Best Horror/Thriller/Sci-Fi Film."