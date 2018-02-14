Special By By Markos Papadatos 5 hours ago in Entertainment Las Vegas - Crossbow queen Silvia Silvia chatted with Digital Journal about her show WOW (World of Wonder) at the Rio All-Suites Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas. Silvia Silvia and her husband of 46 years, Victor, have been together since they met when she was 11 years old. Victor also stars in WOW. They are just one of many real-life couples that are performing nightly on stage in WOW at the Rio. "It's an amazing show with many acts from all around the world," she said. "It has LED screens, and it combines dancing, water, circus acts, acrobatics and it's entertaining. It is an hour and a half that people really enjoy very much!" Silvia Silvia in WOW WOW Each day, Silvia Silvia is motivated by her love for her art. "We grew up in a circus family. I'm doing something nobody else is doing. I love to go on stage, and I love the adrenaline, and I love the experience with the audience, who may think that this lady is crazy," she said, with a sweet laugh. "I am very grateful to God. It's a very dangerous art. I have been doing it for so long." Two years ago, Silvia Silvia appeared as a contestant on America's Got Talent, which was also a "fantastic" experience for her. "America really knows how to do a program. That program is amazing and unique," she said. "I went with my son, juggler Paul Ponce, and I didn't know I was going to compete. I got to meet a lot of great people! Every day was a new experience." To learn more about WOW, check out its Regarding her WOW show at the Rio, she said, "The show is going so good! We are so happy because it's a new experience for us in Las Vegas. We love the audience. It's really going well. Every night is excitement, and it feels like the opening night all over again."Silvia Silvia and her husband of 46 years, Victor, have been together since they met when she was 11 years old. Victor also stars in WOW. They are just one of many real-life couples that are performing nightly on stage in WOW at the Rio. "It's an amazing show with many acts from all around the world," she said. "It has LED screens, and it combines dancing, water, circus acts, acrobatics and it's entertaining. It is an hour and a half that people really enjoy very much!"Each day, Silvia Silvia is motivated by her love for her art. "We grew up in a circus family. I'm doing something nobody else is doing. I love to go on stage, and I love the adrenaline, and I love the experience with the audience, who may think that this lady is crazy," she said, with a sweet laugh. "I am very grateful to God. It's a very dangerous art. I have been doing it for so long."Two years ago, Silvia Silvia appeared as a contestant on America's Got Talent, which was also a "fantastic" experience for her. "America really knows how to do a program. That program is amazing and unique," she said. "I went with my son, juggler Paul Ponce, and I didn't know I was going to compete. I got to meet a lot of great people! Every day was a new experience."To learn more about WOW, check out its official homepage More about Silvia Silvia, Crossbow, World of Wonder, Rio, Las vegas Silvia Silvia Crossbow World of Wonder Rio Las vegas America s Got Talent