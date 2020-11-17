Special By By Markos Papadatos 43 mins ago in Entertainment Las Vegas - Acclaimed Las Vegas entertainer Silvia Silvia chatted with Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos about "Extravaganza — The Vegas Spectacular." "I am going to be a guest artist in the wonderful show "Extravaganza — The Vegas Spectacular" Photo Courtesy of Extravaganza "We will take the safety measures that they ask us to do: we will wear the masks and we will practice social distancing," she added. "If we do all that we should be fine because everybody wants entertainment back in Las Vegas." They are both known for their performances in WOW: The Vegas Spectacular, which celebrated over 1,000 live shows. "That was really exciting," she admitted. "It's a really good show. Las Vegas needs a show like Extravaganza with its beautiful dancers and the showgirls. It is really entertaining and funny. We have a great director, For more information on Extravaganza, check out its 'Extravaganza — The Vegas Spectacular' Photo Courtesy of 'Extravaganza — The Vegas Spectacular' The production resumes performances on the iconic stage at the Jubilee Theater inside Bally's Las Vegas on Monday, November 23, 2020. "I am so happy that we are starting again. I am very excited. It is going to be a new experience," she hinted. "We are back," she exclaimed."I am going to be a guest artist in the wonderful show Extravaganza ," she said. "I've been watching the rehearsals and they have been amazing. I am very proud to be here in this show. We will do a very good job. We want the entertainment back in Las Vegas.""We will take the safety measures that they ask us to do: we will wear the masks and we will practice social distancing," she added. "If we do all that we should be fine because everybody wants entertainment back in Las Vegas." Silvia Silvia will be joining the show with her husband, ballroom dancer Victor Ponce. "My husband will be in this production as well, and he is practicing in the ballrooms," she said. "He is working on the choreography."They are both known for their performances in WOW: The Vegas Spectacular, which celebrated over 1,000 live shows. "That was really exciting," she admitted."It's a really good show. Las Vegas needs a show like Extravaganza with its beautiful dancers and the showgirls. It is really entertaining and funny. We have a great director, Hanoch Rosènn , he's amazing and the people are going to love this show. He presents it from the perspective of somebody coming to Las Vegas. The history is really nice, it's completely different than WOW," she concluded.For more information on Extravaganza, check out its Facebook page and its official website More about Silvia Silvia, Wow, victor ponce, The Vegas Spectacular Silvia Silvia Wow victor ponce The Vegas Spectacula...