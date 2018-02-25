Special By By Markos Papadatos 12 hours ago in Entertainment Shiva Paul from Chippendales chatted with me about their 2018 "About Last Night" tour, as well as his advice for aspiring male entertainers. He also opened up about his insightful definition of the word success. For Paul, the 2018 " The heartthrob performer also clarified that the biggest misconception about Chippendales is that it is only for girls. "It is for anyone who can come and appreciate it for what it is. There is something in there for everybody. Some people like the dancing, some people like the aspect that there are musicians in it, and some people like the theatrical elements," he said. He shared that he is originally from New Delhi, India. Each day, Paul is motivated by the desire of becoming a better version of himself. "I always think about what I can do, and what I can learn, and to grow as much as I can as a person," he said. Paul's advice for aspiring male entertainers is as follows: "It's a great opportunity to get a chance to perform, travel and carry your persona on stage. You get to meet a lot of cool people. If you can do it, you should definitely give it a shot." When asked to reflect back in a rear-view mirror over the past three years, he said, "In the last three years, I've seen more of the world than I thought I would have ever seen in my life. I have met a lot of interesting people, and I've learned a lot. The person I was before, has left behind me, and has molded into somebody that is more experienced, wiser, and more composed. It has brought me in my element." Chippendales Chippendales For the Chippendales fans, he said, "I appreciate the love, and that people are interested in what I am doing. I hope to do better, and to make people proud and inspired with my journey." Success Paul defined the word success accordingly as "Finding the ultimate balance in everything." "Honestly, it's finding a balance with peace of mind, you're happy, you're composed, and you're chasing what you want to do. You are following your heart. Success is giving yourself freedom with a completely composed and balanced mind," he elaborated. Digital transformation of entertainment business Regarding the impact of technology in the entertainment scene, Paul has acknowledged that it has made a huge impact. With live entertainment, you have better lighting, live feed screens, and a better production, and things you weren't able to have before. Technology improves everything, and it makes things work easier now." Paul tries to keep a healthy balance with his use of technology. "Technology is one of those things that can captivate you and pull you out of reality as well. If you use it the right way, and in moderation, you can do it well. I try to post things about my travels and things that I see that interest me. People can get a sense of what I am and what I am up to every now and then. It would be a lot harder without technology." To learn more about Chippendales and their 2018 "About Last Night" touring show, check out their The Chippendales perform at The Paramount Wayne Herrschaft Read More: Digital Journal reviewed the On performing at The Paramount in Huntington, Paul said, "I really like it there! It was my third time performing at that venue. It's a cool theater. I love the interior of it and its design, as well as The Founder's Room. That was the coolest thing I've ever seen. It's always a good time at The Paramount."For Paul, the 2018 " About Last Night " tour has been "really smooth." "We performed on the East Coast, and we've been beating the weather a little bit," he said. "It has been awesome. 