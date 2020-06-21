Special By By Markos Papadatos 10 mins ago in Entertainment Three-time Emmy award-winning writer Sheri Anderson Thomas chatted with Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos about her illustrious career as a writer in the daytime soap opera world. Most recently, she was the creative consultant on the hit NBC soap opera Days of Our Lives until early 2019, where she worked alongside head writer Ron Carlivati; moreover, she authored the fiction novel series Salem's Secrets, Scandals and Lies, which was based on Days of Our Lives. On her proudest professional moments in the daytime soap world, she said, "It’s not the public accolades, but for me, it was being in the room with all those other wonderful writers such as Pat Falken Smith, Maggie DePriest, Jim Reilly, Josh Griffith and most recently, Ron. Sitting in story meetings with the network and producers is heady in retrospect. And seeing what you wrote come to life on screen is a joy, usually. She continued, "There were some incredibly impactful storylines I was lucky enough to be involved in and am yes, proud of. When I first started on Days of Our Lives, back in the mid-70s, one of the first stories we did was one of the first interracial couples on television. It was a really interesting story because what happened back then still resonates now. We were really proud to be a part of that, but I’m amazed and disappointed we’re still dealing with those issues." "I am also tremendously proud of the Luke and Laura story on General Hospital, where I was what would now be considered an associate head writer," she said. "In that two-year time frame, from the time Laura married Scotty, to two months before she married Luke, I was assigned a lot of the romance episodes but I was also the dialogue writer who was handed the date rape show. I was reflecting on that recently because it was and still is so controversial. I’ve always supported this story, and still do because it was the first-time date rape was addressed on camera." "We did extensive research, even doing scenes with Laura in therapy with Dr. Irene Kassorla to investigate all of the emotional implications of such a disturbing story," she said. "It was Jackie Smith, then head of daytime at ABC, who insisted on the story. Frankly, as writers, we were all in shock. We did our best to make a storyline work that didn't originate in the writer's room. I could go on for hours about how intricately we tried to explore the pain, the confusion, the darkness of that incident, and the aftermath resonated for months – into years." She elaborated, "When it was directed by Gloria Monty, who was brilliant as we all knew, and who'd been charged with putting the spotlight on the show, she really went for it. I rewatched the actual rape scene recently and it disturbed me because it was so brutal. What we wrote to be a shocking but brief view of this horrible act that started as a seduction, but took a horrendous out-of-control turn, became the focus of the episode. Every rape is despicable, but shed light on the subject of date rape. That storyline is still hugely controversial today. Would I want it done again? In retrospect, yes, as it opened so much discussion. Painful for so many, which I'm deeply sorry for, but also enlightening for so many others who’ve been able to openly discuss and help heal their own wounds." "One of the things I do regret, is because the Luke/Laura story was such a ratings success, other shows thought rape was a good attention getter," she said. "So suddenly shows would even do gang rape for the shock factor, but not explore the depths of pain and emotion over months and months of scenes like our writing team so painstakingly explored." A different, yet equally profound moment for Anderson Thomas was the storyline that she created for Days of Our Lives where Bo Brady turned out to be Victor Kiriakis' son. It was the kind of storytelling that impacted so many of the characters on the show– Bo, Caroline, Victor, Shawn – but their entire families and beyond. It impacted the entire canvas. Those are the stories that resonate with her. "That was really beautiful," she admitted. “And when actors come to you and say 'thank you,' it means more than they know." "Being a soap writer is incredibly rewarding," she said. "You realize how much your work affects so many people internationally. You can go anywhere in the world and they talk about Days of Our Lives or General Hospital and there's an immediate connection. It's like being able to gossip about your family or friends, but without the consequences," she laughed. "When the fans reach out to say that what you've done has changed their lives, it's humbling," she added. As for the writing process, she said, "Being a head writer is much more than just writing a story you love. It's also putting a puzzle together. That's what you are doing. What people may not realize is that you have set restrictions, you can only have a certain amount of sets, which is why some scenes end up in very weird places." "You also have cast restrictions, in other words, actors have contracts that specify how many times a week they work," she said. "Then, there are times you have a spectacular story, but the actors don't mesh or have to be written out for personal reasons. As the head writer, you have to be able to rewrite on the fly. We're talking over 250 hours of original programming a year. Yes, it's rewarding, but it's daunting too." "In the early days of my career, I wrote copious notes in long-hand on graph paper with a beautiful black-wing pencil, plotting either individual episodes from top to bottom or long-term story arc plot points for weeks at a time. For me, it's easier to see, and it's easier to adjust. Remember erasers,” she laughed. On being a soap writer in the digital age, she acknowledged that it is very different now than how it used to be. "When I was first writing, we didn't have computers that make it a lot easier to change things. We would actually use seven carbon sets (look it up) for every script. So any edit meant we had to physically correct them. It's why I was taught to write from my heart and not my head when I first started doing this," she said. "For novice writers, remember that your first instinct is usually right. Over-analyzing what you've done is a huge mistake." "Another major difference in the market is that, back then, there were only three networks and there weren't a lot of choices," she added. “There was no DVR, so people watched each episode every day. Otherwise, it was gone.” "Also, back in the day, there were so many stories that were incredibly controversial. Interracial and gay relationships were shocking, anyone living together outside of marriage was a no-no, and abortion was illegal. There were no cures for any type of cancer, out-of-wedlock children were scorned, the list goes on and on. It is lovely to see so many of these things being accepted in the real world now. But for a head writer? Tough." "I believe that head writers have it much more difficult these days. It's hard to shock fans and keep them guessing, which is what we always did. Spoilers were non-existent. Being a writer for a soap opera is never-ending and that's what many people don't realize. One of the most important qualities for a head writer is stamina. They need to keep going. There are brilliant moments and some moments that aren't so brilliant. God bless the producers, directors, and writers who are able to put what’s on paper onto the screen." "Over the years I was saddened to hear that some very prominent writers I worked with view soap opera writing as a job as opposed to a passion. When it becomes a 'job,' then the shows suffer," she added. "The audience might hang in there forever, but once you lose them, it's almost impossible to get them back, especially now with reality TV, where the audience has so many options. And I believe that audiences easily sniff out when the show itself is stale. " For young and aspiring writers, she said, "You need to go out and live. You need to have things to draw on. Unless you've experienced life, emotion, heartache, and joy, it's very hard to put that on paper. The truth is that you need to start at the bottom. Most of us start as assistants. I was an assistant for six months and eventually, I became a co-head or head writer. I was incredibly lucky to have met the people I did who saw some spark in me, took me in, and mentored me." "I gave up a position as head of a Public Relations company to start at the bottom in soaps," she said. "I saw the opportunity and grabbed it. I often say, 'it's not just being in the right place at the right time, but knowing it and grabbing it.' That's what I did. And for that, I'm eternally grateful." "For those not as lucky as I was, now with YouTube, the Internet, and blogs, you can see people's talent. And people in development do look. If you have a unique point of view, then you can be seen by developing a social media following. Know what your voice is and what you are trying to say. Sometimes, it might take you a few years, or 10 years even, but get out there and experience life, otherwise, it's clinical and all very cerebral," she added. Anderson Thomas concluded by defining the word success as "being comfortable where you are." "If you want to be the greatest waitress in the world and you are doing that, then you are successful. If you want to be a writer and you are writing, even if you haven't sold anything, then that's a success because you are doing something that you love and you are happy with yourself. Keep your heart and your eyes open," she concluded. To learn more about Emmy award-winning writer Sheri Anderson Thomas, follow her on Her credits include being head writer of Days of Our Lives in 1992 and co-head writer (from 1982 to 1986 and 1992 to 1993), as well as script writer in 2016 and 2019. She served as associate head writer on General Hospital from 1979 to 1981, as well as head writer of Another World (1987 to 1988), co-head writer of Guiding Light (1987) and co-head writer of Santa Barbara in 1990. Sheri also developed two spin-offs of Days of Our Lives for NBC, as well as did international development in South Africa, Germany, and Australia. 