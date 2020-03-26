Shawn Christian
is headed back to the fictional town of Salem, which is the setting for the hit NBC soap opera Days of Our Lives
. It was reported
that he will appear on the episode that airs on April 1.
He played the role of Dr. Daniel Jones from 2008 to 2016, where his character was taken off life support after sustaining injuries in a car accident. The last time that he was on the show was back in 2017, where he appeared for a brief stint as a vision for Eric Brady (portrayed by Greg Vaughan) and Nicole (played by Arianne Zucker
).
As Digital Journal reported
, Days of Our Lives
suspended its production due to the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. The same holds true for the remaining three daytime dramas.
.