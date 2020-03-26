Email
Shawn Christian returns to 'Days of Our Lives' on NBC

By Markos Papadatos     Mar 26, 2020 in Entertainment
Veteran actor Shawn Christian is back on "Days of Our Lives" on NBC, where he is reprising his role as Dr. Daniel Jonas. Digital Journal has the scoop.
Shawn Christian is headed back to the fictional town of Salem, which is the setting for the hit NBC soap opera Days of Our Lives. It was reported that he will appear on the episode that airs on April 1.
He played the role of Dr. Daniel Jones from 2008 to 2016, where his character was taken off life support after sustaining injuries in a car accident. The last time that he was on the show was back in 2017, where he appeared for a brief stint as a vision for Eric Brady (portrayed by Greg Vaughan) and Nicole (played by Arianne Zucker).
As Digital Journal reported, Days of Our Lives suspended its production due to the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. The same holds true for the remaining three daytime dramas.
To learn more about actor Shawn Christian, follow him on Twitter, Instagram, and check out his website.
