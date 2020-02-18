Both actors will be a part of the Star Struck Fan Events on April 18 and 19 in Port Jefferson, New York. Christian and Zucker will be joined by such actors as Jordi Vilasuso (The Young and The Restless
), Brandon Barash (known for his work on General Hospital
and Days of Our Lives
), Sonya Eddy (General Hospital
), as well as Eric Martsolf (Days of Our Lives
).
For more information on these upcoming fan events, check out the Star Struck Fan Events official homepage
.
In other Shawn Christian news, he will be a part of the new indie film, Fangirl
, where he will be playing the role of Victor Darling. Fangirl
was directed by Emmy-nominated actor Blake Berris. It also stars such Days of Our Lives alums as Galen Gering
and Eileen Davidson
.
Actress Arianne Zucker
Chris Haston, NBC