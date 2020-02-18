Email
article imageShawn Christian, Arianne Zucker headed to Long Island this spring

Listen
By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Entertainment
Port Jefferson - Actors Shawn Christian and Arianne Zucker are headed to Port Jefferson, Long Island this spring for a soap opera fan event. Digital Journal has the scoop.
Both actors will be a part of the Star Struck Fan Events on April 18 and 19 in Port Jefferson, New York. Christian and Zucker will be joined by such actors as Jordi Vilasuso (The Young and The Restless), Brandon Barash (known for his work on General Hospital and Days of Our Lives), Sonya Eddy (General Hospital), as well as Eric Martsolf (Days of Our Lives).
For more information on these upcoming fan events, check out the Star Struck Fan Events official homepage.
In other Shawn Christian news, he will be a part of the new indie film, Fangirl, where he will be playing the role of Victor Darling. Fangirl was directed by Emmy-nominated actor Blake Berris. It also stars such Days of Our Lives alums as Galen Gering and Eileen Davidson.
Read More: Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos chatted with Arianne Zucker in the winter of 2019.
Actress Arianne Zucker
Actress Arianne Zucker
Chris Haston, NBC
