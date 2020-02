Actress Arianne Zucker Chris Haston, NBC

Both actors will be a part of the Star Struck Fan Events on April 18 and 19 in Port Jefferson, New York. Christian and Zucker will be joined by such actors as Jordi Vilasuso (The Young and The Restless), Brandon Barash (known for his work on General Hospital and Days of Our Lives), Sonya Eddy (General Hospital), as well as Eric Martsolf (Days of Our Lives).For more information on these upcoming fan events, check out the Star Struck Fan Events official homepage In other Shawn Christian news, he will be a part of the new indie film, Fangirl, where he will be playing the role of Victor Darling. Fangirl was directed by Emmy-nominated actor Blake Berris. It also stars such Days of Our Lives alums as Galen Gering and Eileen Davidson : Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos chatted with Arianne Zucker in the winter of 2019.