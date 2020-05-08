Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Entertainment Director and filmmaker Shaun Paul Piccinino chatted with Digital Journal about directing his latest films "Roped" and "Lady Driver" on Netflix. He had nothing but the kindest remarks about working with Josh Swickard and Lorynn York in 'Roped' Forrest Films "Lady Driver was very satisfying," he admitted. "It was a film that was incredible from start to finish. It was a very happy set and I enjoyed working with everybody involved." The only downside about Lady Driver is that they had a beloved crew member pass away. "That was emotional for a lot of people, and at the very end of the film, we dedicated it in memory of him," he said. He also spoke about working with Grace Van Dien, his lead female star, Ellie Lansing, in Lady Driver. "Grace Van Dien has such a presence. She just lights up the screen," he said. "Casper Van Dien and Christina Moore were awesome as well, and Sean Patrick Flanery was also amazing, and the rest of the cast was great. I can't say enough great things about everybody." 'Lady Driver' on Netflix Forrest Films The fan reception of both films, Lady Driver and Roped, has been noteworthy since they were trending on Netflix. "That is really amazing and I couldn't be prouder for the cast and crew," he said. On being a director in the digital age, he said, "I've been in this business for almost 20 years now. I did a low-budget film when digital was first starting. Back then HDTV wasn't even a thing, and streaming was so brand new." For young and aspiring filmmakers, he said, "Actors and directors should become their own content creators, that way, they can forge their own paths. You will learn so much by creating, and you will hone and sharpen your skills. Find an audience for yourself." Piccinino defined the word success as "being happy and satisfied with the work that you get to do." "If you are really enjoying what you are doing, then it does not feel like work, no matter what my position is," he said. "Success is being happy with what I am doing." To learn more about director Shaun Paul Piccinino, check out his Director Shaun Piccinino Sean Gunn On his experience directing Roped, he said, "That was a satisfying experience with an amazing cast and crew. I really have no complaints. It was a very enjoyable project, and you can't ask for anything better than that. It makes my job easier. I have such a fond memory being on that set."He had nothing but the kindest remarks about working with Josh Swickard and Lorynn York on Roped. "Josh and Lorynn are both wonderful. Their warmth and smiles light up the screen. They obviously had real chemistry together, and they are such a wonderful couple. They are very collaborative and hard-working actors. I love both of them so much," he said."Lady Driver was very satisfying," he admitted. "It was a film that was incredible from start to finish. It was a very happy set and I enjoyed working with everybody involved."The only downside about Lady Driver is that they had a beloved crew member pass away. "That was emotional for a lot of people, and at the very end of the film, we dedicated it in memory of him," he said.He also spoke about working with Grace Van Dien, his lead female star, Ellie Lansing, in Lady Driver. "Grace Van Dien has such a presence. She just lights up the screen," he said. "Casper Van Dien and Christina Moore were awesome as well, and Sean Patrick Flanery was also amazing, and the rest of the cast was great. I can't say enough great things about everybody."The fan reception of both films, Lady Driver and Roped, has been noteworthy since they were trending on Netflix. "That is really amazing and I couldn't be prouder for the cast and crew," he said.On being a director in the digital age, he said, "I've been in this business for almost 20 years now. I did a low-budget film when digital was first starting. Back then HDTV wasn't even a thing, and streaming was so brand new."For young and aspiring filmmakers, he said, "Actors and directors should become their own content creators, that way, they can forge their own paths. You will learn so much by creating, and you will hone and sharpen your skills. Find an audience for yourself."Piccinino defined the word success as "being happy and satisfied with the work that you get to do." "If you are really enjoying what you are doing, then it does not feel like work, no matter what my position is," he said. "Success is being happy with what I am doing."To learn more about director Shaun Paul Piccinino, check out his IMDb page More about Shaun Piccinino, Director, roped, Lady Driver, Netflix Shaun Piccinino Director roped Lady Driver Netflix Josh Swickard