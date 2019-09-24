Email
article imageSharon Case celebrates 25 years on 'The Young and The Restless'

Listen | Print
By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Entertainment
Veteran soap actress Sharon Case just celebrated a major milestone in her career: her 25th anniversary on "The Young and The Restless."
When she first took on the role of Sharon Newman, she was the third actress to portray the character, and that marked her third soap opera (Case was previously on As The World Turns and General Hospital).
She is known for her pairing with Nicholas Newman (played by Joshua Morrow) and her darker relationship with the Nicholas' brother Adam Newman (played by Mark Grossman). Their dedicated fans affectionately call Sharon and Nicholas "Shick" on social media.
Ironically enough, this past June, Joshua Morrow also celebrated his 25th anniversary on The Young and The Restless.
For over 30 years, The Young and The Restless on CBS has ranked as the No. 1 daytime drama in the United States.
In 1999, she won the Daytime Emmy Award for "Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series" for playing Sharon Newman on the show.
For more information on Emmy award-winning actress Sharon Case, follow her on Twitter.
To learn more about The Young and The Restless or to stream the show online, check out the official CBS website.
