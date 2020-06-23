Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Entertainment Actress Shaquita Smith chatted with Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos about the upcoming BET series "Baby Blue," as well as life in quarantine, and she shared her advice for young and aspiring actors. "Quarantining has been such a therapeutic experience for me," she said. "I was able to really be in tune with tasks I really wanted to do. Such as writing, finding new skincare routines, and much more. Some people think quarantining is a bad thing, I think it's a good thing. As long as you wear your mask and continue to abide by the rules, we will be back in no time." Regarding her inspirations as an actress, Smith said, "The ability to express myself fully, and to go after my dreams with no limitations." On being an actress in the digital age, she said, "I think it's a great way to be exposed to more film opportunities. We live in a society where everyone watches everything online and on apps. The convenience to watch films in the comfort of your home is the new norm." For young and aspiring actors, she said, "Never give up and also stay in class! The biggest lesson as an actor is to continue to sharpen your saw. To be the best, you have to challenge yourself." On her plans for 2020 and beyond, she said, "For the rest of 2020, I will be promoting my BET project and my next project Broken Scale along with working on my self with new skin regimens and hair growth. I will also continue to self-quarantine until CDC releases a vaccine." She defined the word success as "accomplishing something your heart desires." "You've accomplished your heart-felt goal and personally for me. I am currently doing that," she said. For her fans and supporters, she said, "I would like to say thank you so much for supporting me and I love you so much. I would not be where I am if it wasn't for you. Stay Safe!" To learn more about actress Shaquita Smith, follow her on On her forthcoming BET project, she remarked, "I am starring in a TV mini-series called Baby Blue where a first-time mother is dealing with postpartum depression. This film is such a great story that supports first-time mothers going through this mental illness.""Quarantining has been such a therapeutic experience for me," she said. "I was able to really be in tune with tasks I really wanted to do. Such as writing, finding new skincare routines, and much more. Some people think quarantining is a bad thing, I think it's a good thing. As long as you wear your mask and continue to abide by the rules, we will be back in no time."Regarding her inspirations as an actress, Smith said, "The ability to express myself fully, and to go after my dreams with no limitations."On being an actress in the digital age, she said, "I think it's a great way to be exposed to more film opportunities. We live in a society where everyone watches everything online and on apps. The convenience to watch films in the comfort of your home is the new norm."For young and aspiring actors, she said, "Never give up and also stay in class! The biggest lesson as an actor is to continue to sharpen your saw. To be the best, you have to challenge yourself."On her plans for 2020 and beyond, she said, "For the rest of 2020, I will be promoting my BET project and my next project Broken Scale along with working on my self with new skin regimens and hair growth. I will also continue to self-quarantine until CDC releases a vaccine."She defined the word success as "accomplishing something your heart desires." "You've accomplished your heart-felt goal and personally for me. I am currently doing that," she said.For her fans and supporters, she said, "I would like to say thank you so much for supporting me and I love you so much. I would not be where I am if it wasn't for you. Stay Safe!"To learn more about actress Shaquita Smith, follow her on Instagram More about Shaquita Smith, Actress, Bet, Project, Baby Blue Shaquita Smith Actress Bet Project Baby Blue