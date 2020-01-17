Email
article image'Sesame Street Live! Let's Party!' is headed to the Hulu Theater

By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Entertainment
New York - "Sesame Street Live! Let's Party!" is headed to the Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York for 17 performances, which run from February 14 to February 23.
This is a family event that will get parents and their children on their feet singing, dancing and clapping along. It will feature such popular songs as "I Love Trash," "C is for Cookie" with Oscar the Grouch and Cookie Monster, as well as Elmo dancing. They will also be able to discover new cultures thanks to an interactive Spanish lesson with Rosita.
To learn more about the upcoming Sesame Street Live! Let's Party! shows at the Hulu Theater in New York City, check out the Hulu Theater's official website.
In previous years, Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos reviewed Sesame Street Live! in 2018 and 2019, and both of these shows were well-received.
For more information on Sesame Street Live!, visit its official Facebook page.
Read More: One year ago, Digital Journal chatted with the Big Bird actor about Sesame Street Live: Make Your Magic.
Big Bird in Sesame Street Live: Make Your Magic
Big Bird in 'Sesame Street Live: Make Your Magic'
Feld Entertainment
