"Self-Injurious Behavior" is making its New York debut at The 30th St. Theater at Urban Stages, as it coincides with Autism Awareness Month.
This original production is based on Jessica Cavanagh's own story of love, loss, and survival. She served as protagonist and playwright of the show. The play was directed by Marianne Galloway, and it was subsequently produced by Jessica Cavanagh and Bren Rapp; moreover, actor Ronnie Marmo and Theatre 58 served as co-producers.
Self-Injurious Behavior will feature a total of 12 performances from April 20 to May 4, 2019, at The 30th St. Theater at Urban Stages in New York City. It tells the story of 11-year-old Benjamin, who is severely autistic, and becomes a danger to himself. As a result, his single mother, Summer, is faced with the difficult decision to admit him to a home for children with special needs and being haunted by the circumstances. Most importantly, this play tackles the resiliency of human nature, which adds to its rawness and authenticity.
Proceeds from these 12 performances will be donated to such autism charities as Autism Works Now, as well as the Dougie Flutie Jr. Foundation.
To learn more about Self-Injurious Behavior NYC, check out its official Facebook page, and its official website.