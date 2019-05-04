Sean Patrick Flanery wins 2019 Daytime Emmy Award for 'The Bay'

He won for his portrayal of Ty Garrett on The Bay
on Amazon Prime. His moving scenes in the fourth season of the digital drama series opposite Eric Nelsen
, who plays his on-screen son Daniel Garrett, resonated well with Emmy voters.
This marked Flanery's first career Daytime Emmy
nomination. He triumphed over fellow nominees Anita Gillette (After Forever
), Lou Diamond Phillips (Conversations in L.A.
), as well as J. August Richards and Kelsey Scott, both of which appeared in Giants
.
Flanery
shared a moving post on his Instagram page
, where he expressed his gratitude.
