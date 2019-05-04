Sean Patrick Flanery wins 2019 Daytime Emmy Award for 'The Bay'

Email
article imageSean Patrick Flanery wins 2019 Daytime Emmy Award for 'The Bay'

By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Entertainment
On May 3, veteran actor Sean Patrick Flanery had a major reason to celebrate. He took home the 2019 Daytime Emmy for his acting work on "The Bay" at the Creative Arts Emmy Awards.
He won for his portrayal of Ty Garrett on The Bay on Amazon Prime. His moving scenes in the fourth season of the digital drama series opposite Eric Nelsen, who plays his on-screen son Daniel Garrett, resonated well with Emmy voters.
This marked Flanery's first career Daytime Emmy nomination. He triumphed over fellow nominees Anita Gillette (After Forever), Lou Diamond Phillips (Conversations in L.A.), as well as J. August Richards and Kelsey Scott, both of which appeared in Giants.
Flanery shared a moving post on his Instagram page, where he expressed his gratitude.
To learn more about The Bay on Amazon Prime, check out its official homepage.
For more information on Emmy award-winning actor Sean Patrick Flanery, follow him on Twitter and check out his official Facebook page.
