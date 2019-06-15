Special By By Markos Papadatos 21 mins ago in Entertainment Emmy award-winning actor Sean Patrick Flanery chatted with Digital Journal about his 2019 Emmy win for "The Bay" on Amazon Prime, and his new western "The Outsider." "I live in Texas, outside of the industry, so I did zero campaigning for it. My wife and I just went to the Emmy Awards and when they called out my name, I spit out my gum. I was slack-jawed since it was flattering and overwhelming. It was a really proud moment," he said. Flanery praised his luminous on-screen partner, Eric Nelsen on The Bay for playing his son, in that emotional scene when he comes out to him. "That was a fun scene to do. He is a great actor to bounce off of, which makes the job really easy. I really like our on-camera relationship," he said. He also complimented Gregori J. Martin, the showrunner of The Bay. "It was a breeze to work with him," he said. "He's a creator and a director, and the more well-written a project is, the less interaction you will have with the director. I felt that the material on The Bay was so well-written that it didn't really require a lot of discussion with myself and Gregori. He is an incredible writer and he is very good at what he does. He has created a show that is respected by everybody and that is not very easy to do," he said. When asked if he would ever like to reprise his role as Ty Garrett in a future season on The Bay, Flanery responded, "That would be neat. I would be honored and flattered." On being an actor in this digital age of entertainment, he said, "We are making great material and content. Some of the content on streaming services are better than a lot of things on network TV. We are in an interesting age where the material comes in a multitude of ways. There is a new generation of people that watches shows on their cell phones. The quality of the material doesn't change depending on the medium." Each day, as an actor, Flanery is motivated by quality work. "I want to do things that people want to share. I love bringing characters to life, searching for something unique, and I like looking for the rare and making it common," he said. Most recently, Flanery stars in the western The Outsider on Amazon Prime, opposite Trace Adkins and Jon Foo. "I grew up in Texas, so 6 Guns, John Wayne and Clint Eastwood were my jams," he said. "They formed me as a kid. It's a little bit nostalgic. Reminds me of my grandfather. I loved working on that project. It was amazing." For Flanery, "Father's Day" and being a father to three kids means "absolutely everything." "My kids are the reason I was put on planet earth. To leave behind a better version. I have some wonderful kids that make me proud every single day. I have a great wife that helps me out every day. She is mind-boggling good at it," he said. For Flanery, "Father's Day" and being a father to three kids means "absolutely everything." "My kids are the reason I was put on planet earth. To leave behind a better version. I have some wonderful kids that make me proud every single day. I have a great wife that helps me out every day. She is mind-boggling good at it," he said.The Emmy-award-winning actor defined the word success as "being content and being significant." "There is a big difference between being successful and being significant," he said. "I want to have something that lasts.""The Outsider is a kick-ass western with a lot of gunfire. I am very proud of it," he concluded.