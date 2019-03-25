Email
Sean Patrick Flanery scores Daytime Emmy nomination for 'The Bay'

By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Entertainment
Actor Sean Patrick Flanery has a major reason to be proud. He scored a 2019 Daytime Emmy nomination for his acting work on "The Bay."
In the Emmy award-winning digital drama series The Bay on Amazon Prime Video, Flanery portrayed Ty Garrett, the younger brother of Sara Garrett, the matriarch, who is played by multi Emmy award-winning actress Mary Beth Evans.
Flanery earned his 2019 Daytime Emmy nomination in the "Outstanding Guest Performer in a Digital Drama Series" category, where he is nominated alongside such diverse yet talented actors as Anita Gillette (After Forever), Lou Diamond Phillips (Conversations in L.A.), J. August Richards (Giants) and Kelsey Scott (Giants). This is his first-ever career Emmy nomination.
In other news, as Digital Journal reported, The Bay received a total of seven Daytime Emmy nominations this year.
Ever gracious, Flanery expressed his congratulatory remarks for his fellow co-stars on The Bay, and the show's nominations, via a post on social media. "Congrats to all my teammates on @thebaytheseries for their Emmy nominations," he posted, prior to adding that he is "very proud, honored and grateful."
To learn more about 2019 Daytime Emmy nominee Sean Patrick Flanery, check out his official Facebook page and his Twitter page.
