Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Entertainment Rising performer and filmmaker Sean Lew chatted with Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos about "II," daily motivations, and being an artist in the digital age. "So I spent the next two years writing down those certain emotions and sorting it into a narrative and kept it a secret until I was fully prepared to share it with the world. From this day forward, II has become my perspective of what life is truly about. Embracing those bad and good emotions but never doing it alone," he added. Regarding his daily inspirations, he said, "The fact that I get to wake up every day means I get another chance to inspire someone. And being around my family and friends is what motivates me to push through each day with love. The same goes with anyone who supports me because they are the ones who motivate me to push through each day with strength and drive." On being an artist in the digital age, he said, "Being an artist in this digital era has its risks. And to be honest, there are more downs than ups but that doesn't mean it's a bad thing. I think nowadays, it's more common to be viral or famous but that just proves to me that the years of hard work will eventually be worth it and I just have to keep going at my own pace in order to succeed in my own eyes." "It's about never falling into pressure and doing what makes you happy and what makes me happy is being able to share my art with the world at my own time and right reasons," he added. For young and aspiring artists, he said, "It sounds so cliche but it's so important. Do it because you love to. Never do it because you were made to or cause it's what's hot. If you ever start a career or a path for the wrong reason, time will catch up and you will know it yourself, that you wasted your time." "Continuing to learn and pursue something that you truly love will make your days pass by so quickly because you don't expect anything from it. You've already gotten what you want, and that's doing what you love," he added. On life during the quarantine, he said, "This quarantine has been so eye-opening and seriously a blessing in disguise. Of course, it's been one of the worst things this world has ever encountered but it's also allowed us, artists, to adapt to the situation and figure out new ways to stay creative, stay independent, and stay strong. I've had really really bad moments during the quarantine but at the end of the day, I've learned from those experiences and I'm able to grow stronger from them." Regarding the title of the current chapter of his life, he responded, "Unknown." "I guess I've left my life to become open to anything right now because what's important to me is people and that's what I've realized from this pandemic. People and love is what keeps you going every day. Not some object or opportunity," he said. "Those only last so long but the right people in your life are what stays forever. And so I've been open-minded to learning new things and keep myself open to anything that comes my way, whether it's dancing, acting, and singing," he said. On his definition of the word success, Lew said, "Success is such an interesting word because we've associated that word as an object for so long. But honestly, success is so much more than a job or wealth, or opportunity. It's obviously different for everyone but I find that my universal definition to success is discovering true happiness and peace within yourself." "What does success even mean?" he inquired. "It means when you're finally at peace with loving yourself and living every day with this sense of happiness in what you do and why you do it, that's success because it stays with you forever. No one can take that away from you except yourself. And I'm far from successful because I still yet have to discover that myself." He concluded about II, "Don't come into this short film with any expectations. Dance is the lead art form in this short film which means you see it the way you experience your own life, your own battles, your own emotions. This is not a traditional narrative so please don't expect anything. Just come into it with an open mind and open heart. We dancers spend every day of our lives pouring our heart into what we do and this is just an introduction. we move to inspire ourselves and others." To learn more about Sean Lew, follow him on "II was first inspired by my first conceptual video called 'Wrong Words,' where I had used dance as a tool to speak the truth about a certain message," he said. "And after that, I began to become more aware of certain aspects of my life, whether they were terrible emotions or my greatest moments.""So I spent the next two years writing down those certain emotions and sorting it into a narrative and kept it a secret until I was fully prepared to share it with the world. From this day forward, II has become my perspective of what life is truly about. Embracing those bad and good emotions but never doing it alone," he added.Regarding his daily inspirations, he said, "The fact that I get to wake up every day means I get another chance to inspire someone. And being around my family and friends is what motivates me to push through each day with love. The same goes with anyone who supports me because they are the ones who motivate me to push through each day with strength and drive."On being an artist in the digital age, he said, "Being an artist in this digital era has its risks. And to be honest, there are more downs than ups but that doesn't mean it's a bad thing. I think nowadays, it's more common to be viral or famous but that just proves to me that the years of hard work will eventually be worth it and I just have to keep going at my own pace in order to succeed in my own eyes.""It's about never falling into pressure and doing what makes you happy and what makes me happy is being able to share my art with the world at my own time and right reasons," he added.For young and aspiring artists, he said, "It sounds so cliche but it's so important. Do it because you love to. Never do it because you were made to or cause it's what's hot. If you ever start a career or a path for the wrong reason, time will catch up and you will know it yourself, that you wasted your time.""Continuing to learn and pursue something that you truly love will make your days pass by so quickly because you don't expect anything from it. You've already gotten what you want, and that's doing what you love," he added.On life during the quarantine, he said, "This quarantine has been so eye-opening and seriously a blessing in disguise. Of course, it's been one of the worst things this world has ever encountered but it's also allowed us, artists, to adapt to the situation and figure out new ways to stay creative, stay independent, and stay strong. I've had really really bad moments during the quarantine but at the end of the day, I've learned from those experiences and I'm able to grow stronger from them."Regarding the title of the current chapter of his life, he responded, "Unknown." "I guess I've left my life to become open to anything right now because what's important to me is people and that's what I've realized from this pandemic. People and love is what keeps you going every day. Not some object or opportunity," he said."Those only last so long but the right people in your life are what stays forever. And so I've been open-minded to learning new things and keep myself open to anything that comes my way, whether it's dancing, acting, and singing," he said.On his definition of the word success, Lew said, "Success is such an interesting word because we've associated that word as an object for so long. But honestly, success is so much more than a job or wealth, or opportunity. It's obviously different for everyone but I find that my universal definition to success is discovering true happiness and peace within yourself.""What does success even mean?" he inquired. "It means when you're finally at peace with loving yourself and living every day with this sense of happiness in what you do and why you do it, that's success because it stays with you forever. No one can take that away from you except yourself. And I'm far from successful because I still yet have to discover that myself."He concluded about II, "Don't come into this short film with any expectations. Dance is the lead art form in this short film which means you see it the way you experience your own life, your own battles, your own emotions. This is not a traditional narrative so please don't expect anything. Just come into it with an open mind and open heart. We dancers spend every day of our lives pouring our heart into what we do and this is just an introduction. we move to inspire ourselves and others."To learn more about Sean Lew, follow him on Instagram and check out his IMDb page More about Sean Lew, Performer, Artist, Digital Age Sean Lew Performer Artist Digital Age