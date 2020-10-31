Emmy-nominated actor Sean Kanan ("Studio City") is headed to Atlantic City, New Jersey, on November 19. Digital Journal has the scoop.
Kanan is an American actor, producer, author, and TV host, who is best known for his portrayals of A. J. Quartermaine in General Hospital, Deacon Sharpe in both The Bold and the Beautiful and The Young and the Restless, as well as Mike Barnes in The Karate Kid Part III.
Most recently, he stars as Sam Stevens in Studio City, which is an Emmy-winning digital drama series that he created, co-wrote, and executive produced.
He will be performing at the Atlantic City Comedy Club on November 19.
To learn more about this event at Atlantic City, New Jersey, click here.