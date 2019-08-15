Special By By Markos Papadatos 34 mins ago in Entertainment Veteran actor Sean Kanan chatted with Digital Journal about his new book, "Success Factor X," which he co-wrote with Jill Liberman. He also opened up about being an actor in the digital age. On his new book, Kanan said, "It has been going really well. We are sold out of the first printing and we are in negotiations now to get a second printing going. That has been pretty exciting. We sold out three weeks after the book came out on May 14." Some of the people that appear in his book include Jerry Springer, Tony Robbins, Mark Cuban, Darryl (DMC) McDaniels, Susan Lucci, Tristan Rogers, Kate Linder, and Warren Buffet, among many others. Pennsylvania appearances To promote his book, he will be doing the following appearances in Pennsylvania. On Saturday, September 14, he will be at the Barnes and Noble in Cranberry Township at 2 p.m., which will be followed by a Barnes and Noble (Settlers Ridge) visit in Pittsburgh at 4 p.m., and yet another Barnes and Noble (South Hills Village) at 7 p.m. On Sunday, September 15, he will be visiting Barnes and Noble in Monroeville, Pennsylvania. "We have four Barnes and Noble appearances next month," he shared. "Those are really exciting." On being an artist in this digital age, he said, "One good thing about it is that you tend to get more takes from directors because they are not burning film. I am a fan of the way film works more than High-Risk Digital." A Place Called Hollywood Kanan was featured in the Vimeo series, A Place Called Hollywood, which was written and produced by Emmy winner Gregori J. Martin (The Bay). He played the role of Gordon Plum. "Gregori asked me to do this role and I said 'sure.' It was a different role than I've done in the past. I play this funny, stoner guy," he said. "I went to the screening and I was very impressed with it. I thought it came out pretty well, and I told Kristos Andrews that he did a really nice job in it." For young and aspiring actors, he said, "You need to be very sure that this is what you want to do with your life to pursue it professionally. It's a very difficult career. It can be very frustrating. If it is what you want to do, you need to respect it and take it seriously. You need to study and find an excellent acting teacher, and study with them." "You really need to treat it like a business and now more than ever, people have the opportunity to create their own content," he said. "When I first started out, there was no Internet, YouTube or an iPhone. You can find a monologue, shoot it with your friends and upload it on YouTube." Kanan defined the word success as "being able to live life on my terms and being able to help inspire other people in the process." "Living my best life while having the opportunity to inspire others is a success to me," he said.To learn more about actor Sean Kanan and his book Success Factor X, check out its official website . "I know this is a book that can help a lot of people. We went to 48 different individuals and we asked them what their best advice for success was. We got some really amazing and honest answers from some very successful people. It's a beautiful book," he concluded.