By Markos Papadatos in Entertainment Emmy-nominated actor, writer, and producer Sean Kanan ("Studio City") celebrated his seventh wedding anniversary with his wife, Michele Kanan. The winners of the 2020 Daytime Emmy digital acting categories will be announced in an upcoming ceremony that will take place remotely on Sunday, July 19. Michele Kanan and Lauren de Normandie won the 2020 Indie Series Award (ISA) for "Best Writing for a Drama" for Studio City, and the ISA virtual ceremony was hosted by Studio City is available for streaming on Amazon Prime by Sean Kanan remarked in a tweet, "Seven years ago today in an idyllic village overlooking the Mediterranean Sea, I embarked on the most important journey of my life. That was the day @MicheleKanan agreed to be my wife. Happy anniversary baby." His wife, Michele Kanan, co-wrote the digital drama series, Studio City, which has been nominated for eight 2020 Daytime Emmy Awards. The winners of the 2020 Daytime Emmy digital acting categories will be announced in an upcoming ceremony that will take place remotely on Sunday, July 19. Michele Kanan and Lauren de Normandie won the 2020 Indie Series Award (ISA) for "Best Writing for a Drama" for Studio City, and the ISA virtual ceremony was hosted by Sean Kanan, who also won the ISA Award for "Best Lead Actor in a Drama." Studio City is available for streaming on Amazon Prime.