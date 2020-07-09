Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageSean and Michele Kanan of 'Studio City' celebrate 7th anniversary

Listen | Print
By Markos Papadatos     44 mins ago in Entertainment
Emmy-nominated actor, writer, and producer Sean Kanan ("Studio City") celebrated his seventh wedding anniversary with his wife, Michele Kanan.
Sean Kanan remarked in a tweet, "Seven years ago today in an idyllic village overlooking the Mediterranean Sea, I embarked on the most important journey of my life. That was the day @MicheleKanan agreed to be my wife. Happy anniversary baby."
His wife, Michele Kanan, co-wrote the digital drama series, Studio City, which has been nominated for eight 2020 Daytime Emmy Awards.
The winners of the 2020 Daytime Emmy digital acting categories will be announced in an upcoming ceremony that will take place remotely on Sunday, July 19.
Michele Kanan and Lauren de Normandie won the 2020 Indie Series Award (ISA) for "Best Writing for a Drama" for Studio City, and the ISA virtual ceremony was hosted by Sean Kanan, who also won the ISA Award for "Best Lead Actor in a Drama."
Studio City is available for streaming on Amazon Prime by clicking here.
Actor Sean Kanan
Actor Sean Kanan
Photo Courtesy of Sean Kanan, 'Studio City'
More about Sean Kanan, Studio City, Wedding, Anniversary
 
Entertainment Video
Latest News
Top News
Elise Drake talks JAWBRKR, artwork, proud moments and digital age Special
World edging closer to 1.5C mark within the next five years
Queens College President Frank Wu spotlighted in CUNY TV
Review: The Locher Room hosts 'Misguided' and 'Guiding Light' reunion Special
Hackers try to phish businesses with COVID-19 bonus promise Special
Q&A: COVID-19 and the impact on long-term care insurance benefits Special
Depp says 'in no condition' to ever hurt Heard
Ian Ousley talks about '13 Reasons Why' on Netflix, digital age Special
SCOTUS rules that nearly half of Oklahoma is reservation land
US invites China to arms control talks, seeing opening