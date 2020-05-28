Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Entertainment Actor Scott Turner Schofield chatted with Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos about his 2020 Daytime Emmy nomination for "Studio City," the hit digital drama series on Amazon Prime. He continued, "I also found out that I am the first trans man to be nominated for any acting Emmy—Daytime or Primetime. That was a huge surprise, you know because it's 2020 and I can't believe we haven't done that already—especially when there are so many of us out there working who are so good. I am excited for the opportunity to shine the spotlight on the talented community, of which I am just one part." The series itself earned a total of eight Emmy nominations, as well as 12 Indie Series Award nominations. "I'm proud of everyone in the cast and crew whose talents combined made such a good show, and I'm deeply grateful that our peers recognized all of us. It's meaningful when anyone gives you the time out of their life to watch your show—when they vote for you, it is an honor," he said. For viewers, Schofield concluded about Studio City, "If you liked this season, just imagine what we could do in Season 2." Studio City is available for streaming on To learn more about Schofield has been nominated for "Outstanding Guest Performer in a Digital Drama Series" for his acting work as Max in the hit digital drama series Studio City. "I am elated, for so many reasons. It's my first Emmy nomination," he exclaimed. "Every actor loves to be recognized for their work. It's a huge affirmation of all the hard work I've done, of all the times I've bet on myself and taken risks to get here."He continued, "I also found out that I am the first trans man to be nominated for any acting Emmy—Daytime or Primetime. That was a huge surprise, you know because it's 2020 and I can't believe we haven't done that already—especially when there are so many of us out there working who are so good. I am excited for the opportunity to shine the spotlight on the talented community, of which I am just one part."The series itself earned a total of eight Emmy nominations, as well as 12 Indie Series Award nominations. "I'm proud of everyone in the cast and crew whose talents combined made such a good show, and I'm deeply grateful that our peers recognized all of us. It's meaningful when anyone gives you the time out of their life to watch your show—when they vote for you, it is an honor," he said.For viewers, Schofield concluded about Studio City, "If you liked this season, just imagine what we could do in Season 2."Studio City is available for streaming on Amazon Prime To learn more about Scott Turner Schofield , visit his website More about Scott Turner Schofield, Emmy, Studio City, amazon prime Scott Turner Schofie... Emmy Studio City amazon prime