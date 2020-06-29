They are both the first two transgender performers to be nominated at the Daytime Emmys Awards, and ironically enough, they both portray transgender characters.
Scott Turner Schofield
is nominated for "Outstanding Guest Performer in a Digital Drama Series" for his acting work as Max in Studio City
on Amazon Prime.
Rowin Amone
2020 Daytime Emmy nominee Rowin Amone in 'King Ester'
Reginald Dorns
is vying for "Outstanding Lead Actress in a Digital Drama Series" for her portrayal of Ester in the four-time Emmy-nominated digital series King Ester
on YouTube.
In the past, Laverne Cox won a Daytime Emmy Award for producing (for Outstanding Special Class Special for The T Word
), and has received three Primetime Emmy nominations for acting.
The digital acting categories will be announced on Sunday, July 19, in a separate virtual ceremony. Tune in to see if either of these actors will walk away as 2020 Daytime Emmy winners.