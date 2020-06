By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Entertainment Emmy-nominated performers Scott Turner Schofield and Rowin Amone made history this year with their 2020 Daytime Emmy nominations. 2020 Daytime Emmy nominee Rowin Amone in 'King Ester' Reginald Dorns In the past, Laverne Cox won a Daytime Emmy Award for producing (for Outstanding Special Class Special for The T Word), and has received three Primetime Emmy nominations for acting. .@turnerschofield & @RowinAmone are the first two transgender performers to be nominated at the #DaytimeEmmys, and they both portray transgender characters. Laverne Cox previously won a Daytime Emmy for producing, and has received two Primetime Emmys nominations for acting. pic.twitter.com/RusVTnEHq3 — Daytime Emmys (@DaytimeEmmys) June 12, 2020 The digital acting categories will be announced on Sunday, July 19, in a separate virtual ceremony. Tune in to see if either of these actors will walk away as 2020 Daytime Emmy winners. They are both the first two transgender performers to be nominated at the Daytime Emmys Awards, and ironically enough, they both portray transgender characters. Scott Turner Schofield is nominated for "Outstanding Guest Performer in a Digital Drama Series" for his acting work as Max in Studio City on Amazon Prime. Rowin Amone is vying for "Outstanding Lead Actress in a Digital Drama Series" for her portrayal of Ester in the four-time Emmy-nominated digital series King Ester on YouTube.In the past, Laverne Cox won a Daytime Emmy Award for producing (for Outstanding Special Class Special for The T Word), and has received three Primetime Emmy nominations for acting.The digital acting categories will be announced on Sunday, July 19, in a separate virtual ceremony. Tune in to see if either of these actors will walk away as 2020 Daytime Emmy winners. More about Scott Turner Schofield, Rowin Amone, Daytime, Emmy Scott Turner Schofie... Rowin Amone Daytime Emmy