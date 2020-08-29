On September 19 at 2 p.m. EST/11 a.m. PST, Shilstone will be doing a Zoom fan event for Spectrum Celebrity Events. "I'm happy that we are still able to do something fun for the fans since we can't meet in person. I'm just looking forward to having a conversation with people from all over the country. Let's have a good time," he exclaimed.
Actor Scott Shilstone
Photo by Bjoern Kommerell
During this pandemic, Shilstone is fostering a duck named Stringbean for a family friend. "She will eventually be living on a farm with other animals, with plenty of space, freedom and love. It's been a challenge raising a duck, but it's certainly an experience I will never forget. I'd be lying if I said there weren't days I wanted to pull my hair out, but for the most part, it's been enjoyable," he said.
For his dedicated fans, Shilstone remarked, "I'm impressed you even remember who I was on Days of Our Lives
(feels like it was a blip on daytime's radar), but I'm definitely appreciative of all the support. I really look forward to getting to know everyone, and I think we're going to have a lot of fun."
Scott Shilstone
Brad Everett Young