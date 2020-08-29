Email
article imageScott Shilstone talks Spectrum Zoom fan event, fostering a duck Special

Listen
By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Entertainment
Actor Scott Shilstone ("Days of Our Lives") chatted with Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos about the upcoming Zoom fan event on September 19, organized by Spectrum Celebrity Events, and he opened up about fostering a pet duck during the quarantine.
On September 19 at 2 p.m. EST/11 a.m. PST, Shilstone will be doing a Zoom fan event for Spectrum Celebrity Events. "I'm happy that we are still able to do something fun for the fans since we can't meet in person. I'm just looking forward to having a conversation with people from all over the country. Let's have a good time," he exclaimed.
To learn more about this upcoming Zoom Q&A fan event starring Scott Shilstone, check out the official website.
Actor Scott Shilstone
Actor Scott Shilstone
Photo by Bjoern Kommerell
During this pandemic, Shilstone is fostering a duck named Stringbean for a family friend. "She will eventually be living on a farm with other animals, with plenty of space, freedom and love. It's been a challenge raising a duck, but it's certainly an experience I will never forget. I'd be lying if I said there weren't days I wanted to pull my hair out, but for the most part, it's been enjoyable," he said.
View this post on Instagram

This gal quacks me up! 🤣🦆😂

A post shared by Scott Shilstone (@scottshilstone) on

For his dedicated fans, Shilstone remarked, "I'm impressed you even remember who I was on Days of Our Lives (feels like it was a blip on daytime's radar), but I'm definitely appreciative of all the support. I really look forward to getting to know everyone, and I think we're going to have a lot of fun."
Read More: Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos chatted with Scott Shilstone back in May of 2020.
Scott Shilstone
Scott Shilstone
Brad Everett Young
