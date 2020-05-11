Special By By Markos Papadatos 37 mins ago in Entertainment Actor Scott Shilstone chatted with Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos about his experience on "Days of Our Lives" and the upcoming Spectrum fan event in October. "If people are happy to meet me, then I am happy to meet them," he said. "It is going to be fun. I am looking forward to October and seeing all of the actors and getting to meet all of the fans. It will be a great time." Scott Shilstone Brad Everett Young In Days of Our Lives, he played the role of Wyatt. "As an actor, Days of Our Lives is the best acting school you can possibly go through," he said. "I think soap actors and soap writers are some of the hardest-working people in the entertainment business. The show has completely changed my whole work ethic as an actor." When asked how he handles being dialogue-heavy, he shared that for him, it's all about "repetition." "What helps me running my lines over and over again," he said. Shilstone is drawn to his character, Wyatt, since he is a "hustler." "He is always looking to make money, however, I don't necessarily know if Wyatt will ever get there since he is too willing to say 'yes' to anything for money," he said. Regarding his daily motivations, he said, "Make sure you don't get complacent. Stay sharp. I am always looking for things in my career as an actor and as a painter that is pushing me forwards to my ultimate goals." On being an actor in the digital age, he said, "These days, actors have the ability to be their own publicists. Social media has afforded actors the opportunity to show things to a mass audience. It's a really great way for visibility." He noted that his artwork is inspired by his "mood." "I was going through periods of different styles. I was doing abstract for a while and I still love to do it since it's really a great stream of consciousness for me," he said. "Painting keeps me in the present moment and I don't think of anything else. It's a good way for me to check out. Lately, I am painting a lot of landscapes and that's a form of escapism for me since I'm craving the wilderness." Scott Shilstone Brad Everett Young For young and aspiring actors and artists, he said, "Never be 100 percent satisfied with your work. Always strive to be better and stay sharp. Make sure that you are constantly rehearsing or practicing or doing something. That way, you can keep your instrument in check." He had nothing but the kindest remarks about being a part of Brad Everett Young's Shilstone offered the following inspirational advice for his fans during the COVID-19 pandemic: "Right now, it's important to keep your relationships going. Try to find things to look forward to. You are okay to grieve right now since you are not in your normal routine." He defined the word success as "setting a goal and putting all of your available energy in achieving it." To learn more about actor and artist Scott Shilstone, follow him on On October 10, Shilstone will be a part of the " Dishin' Days " fan event from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Los Angeles Burbank Marriott Airport Hotel in Burbank, where he will be joined by such soap actors as Eric Martsolf, Jen Lilley, Stacy Haiduk, Billy Flynn, Kate Mansi, Paul Telfer, and Brock Kelly. This year, a part of the proceeds will go towards the Los Angeles LGBT Center. "This is for a good cause and I am excited to be there," he said."If people are happy to meet me, then I am happy to meet them," he said. "It is going to be fun. I am looking forward to October and seeing all of the actors and getting to meet all of the fans. It will be a great time."In Days of Our Lives, he played the role of Wyatt. "As an actor, Days of Our Lives is the best acting school you can possibly go through," he said. "I think soap actors and soap writers are some of the hardest-working people in the entertainment business. The show has completely changed my whole work ethic as an actor."When asked how he handles being dialogue-heavy, he shared that for him, it's all about "repetition." "What helps me running my lines over and over again," he said.Shilstone is drawn to his character, Wyatt, since he is a "hustler." "He is always looking to make money, however, I don't necessarily know if Wyatt will ever get there since he is too willing to say 'yes' to anything for money," he said.Regarding his daily motivations, he said, "Make sure you don't get complacent. Stay sharp. I am always looking for things in my career as an actor and as a painter that is pushing me forwards to my ultimate goals."On being an actor in the digital age, he said, "These days, actors have the ability to be their own publicists. Social media has afforded actors the opportunity to show things to a mass audience. It's a really great way for visibility."He noted that his artwork is inspired by his "mood." "I was going through periods of different styles. I was doing abstract for a while and I still love to do it since it's really a great stream of consciousness for me," he said. "Painting keeps me in the present moment and I don't think of anything else. It's a good way for me to check out. Lately, I am painting a lot of landscapes and that's a form of escapism for me since I'm craving the wilderness."For young and aspiring actors and artists, he said, "Never be 100 percent satisfied with your work. Always strive to be better and stay sharp. Make sure that you are constantly rehearsing or practicing or doing something. That way, you can keep your instrument in check."He had nothing but the kindest remarks about being a part of Brad Everett Young's Dream Loud campaign. "I love what he is doing. Brad is great. What he is doing in terms of keeping funding for art and music programs in schools is phenomenal because we need it, especially now," he said.Shilstone offered the following inspirational advice for his fans during the COVID-19 pandemic: "Right now, it's important to keep your relationships going. Try to find things to look forward to. You are okay to grieve right now since you are not in your normal routine."He defined the word success as "setting a goal and putting all of your available energy in achieving it."To learn more about actor and artist Scott Shilstone, follow him on Instagram and on Twitter , and check out his Facebook page More about Scott Shilstone, days of our lives, Actor, Artwork, Fans Scott Shilstone days of our lives Actor Artwork Fans