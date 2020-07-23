By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Entertainment Emmy winner Scott Clifton has celebrated a major milestone in his career: a decade on "The Bold and The Beautiful" on CBS. Oh my god! I had no idea my fellow cast members did this. (Didn’t I tell you it’s the best family in the world?)



My heart is so full. I love you all. ❤️ https://t.co/PtPANGR3yf — Scott Clifton (@CliftonsNotes) July 20, 2020 This video tribute was quite moving and flattering for Clifton and he expressed that "his heart is so full" and that he loves them all. He is the sole male actor to win Daytime Emmy Awards in all three acting categories: "Outstanding Younger Actor in a Drama Series," "Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series," and "Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series." Particularly impressive about Clifton is that he has all three of these Emmy awards for playing the same character (Liam Spencer) in the same daytime drama (The Bold and The Beautiful), which is the most popular soap opera in the world.