Clifton
has been playing the role of Liam Spencer for 10 years, and all of his talented cast members on The Bold and The Beautiful
teamed up to celebrate this monumentous occasion with a heartwarming video message for him.
This video tribute was quite moving and flattering for Clifton and he expressed that "his heart is so full" and that he loves them all.
He is the sole male actor to win Daytime Emmy Awards in all three acting categories: "Outstanding Younger Actor in a Drama Series," "Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series," and "Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series."
Particularly impressive about Clifton is that he has all three of these Emmy awards for playing the same character (Liam Spencer) in the same daytime drama (The Bold and The Beautiful
), which is the most popular soap opera in the world.