Special By By Markos Papadatos 33 mins ago in Entertainment Scott Bailey chatted with Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos about starring in the romantic film "From Zero to I Love You," written and directed by Doug Spearman. On his experience in From Zero to I Love You, he said, "It has been a blessing for years. The project and the story are amazing, and so is everyone involved. The people I worked with will be my lifelong friends. Doug Spearman is an amazing artist and a creative force. "From Zero to I Love You was a labor of love and passion. I was a great experience for all involved and we put a lot of heart and effort in it, and I am glad that people can see it ," he added. "To me, there is some tough subject matter in there regarding my character, Jack. I wanted Jack's struggles to be accurately portrayed since I hadn't seen that story. I am a fan of romantic movies and comedies, and you can watch this film and it can be an uplifting experience." He also opened up about his experience in The Bay, where he has played the role of Nathan Perkins. "Gregori J. Martin and Kristos Andrews are powerhouse, go-getters. They constantly work, and they invited me so many years ago for this part," he said. Bailey shared that he was on the defunct daytime drama Guiding Light for three years. "I really enjoyed it," he admitted. "There are some good actors on that show." Last year, I did a sitcom with Crystal Hunt called Mood Swings. "It really funny and it's streaming on Pure Flix. I play her jerk ex-husband, who is struggling to learn how to become a husband and a dad. The humanity of it is that he is trying," he said. "Crystal helped write and produce it and she stars in it. She is quite a go-getter too." When asked how he handled being dialogue-heavy, he said, "My wife, Adrienne, has a photographic memory, so for her, it's very easy. For me, I had to work at it and put work ethic in it. I would literally work my ass off. You need to constantly be moving your brain. You need to know the words so well that you are not thinking about the next line." On being an actor in the digital age, he said, "There are a lot of people that can just make a movie tomorrow on their phones. There is a lot of content but that doesn't necessarily mean that it's the best content. A good movie like From Zero to I Love You takes time and you craft every scene. The digital age levels the playing field so there are no barriers, so it allows talented people to get discovered. In a pandemic, the digital age, helps up do things at home such as audition or tape or do things in our home studios. The digital age makes things a lot easier." Regarding the title of the current chapter of his life, he said, "A gift of rebirth and reinvention." He defined the word success as "not being afraid to persistently go after what you want in life, whether it's personal or professional." 