Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Entertainment Actress Savannah May chatted with Digital Journal about playing Buttercup on "Knight Squad" on Nickelodeon. She also spoke about the impact of technology on television and film. On her daily motivations, May said, "Acting is my true passion and I honestly couldn't see myself doing anything else so if I'm dedicated to something, I'm going to put 210 percent into everything I do. I am constantly wanting to learn more and really expand my abilities." Regarding her plans for 2019, May said, "I have some pretty cool things in the works. I just wrapped my first movie that will come out in the late summer or early fall of this year. I am going to be traveling to a lot of new places that I am really excited about and I have a few other projects in the works that I can't wait to share." Digital transformation of the entertainment business On the impact of technology and streaming services on the entertainment industry, May said, "Streaming services have become such a reliable source for this generation to watch their favorite movies or TV shows. I have a lot of friends who don't even have cable anymore because of streaming services such as Netflix, Hulu or Amazon. Plus, for people who work within the entertainment industry, it gives us more opportunities for jobs in general." "As an actress in this generation, using technology is becoming more of a normal routine, "May said. "We read new scripts on our computers and we film self-tape auditions on our cell phones. When you think about it, it's kind of crazy how big of a role technology plays into this business these days." May listed Steve Carell and Zac Efron as her dream male acting partners in the business. "The one person I dream to work with one day would have to be Steve Carell. A lot of people know how big of a fan I am of The Office, and Michael Scott is one of my favorite characters of all time. I think very highly of Steve's work in general so it would be amazing to learn from him. I would also love to work with Zac Efron, but then again who wouldn't?" Regarding her advice for aspiring actors, May said, "For anyone thinking about becoming an actor, just to go for it. If it's something you really want to pursue then there shouldn't be anything holding you back. It's definitely not an easy business to break into but that shouldn't stop you from living your dream." For the fans and followers of Knight Squad on Nickelodeon, May expressed her appreciation. "I want to thank our fans for tuning in every single week to watch our show. I love going on Twitter and seeing their reactions to new episodes. Their support has meant the world to all of us and to any followers that haven't seen it yet, they totally should. For May, it has been a "dream come true" to play Buttercup in Knight Squad. "With the pilot of Knight Squad being my first job, I didn't know what I was walking into. I was over the moon excited but I was a little nervous about stepping into this new world. Since the first day working on the show, I absolutely fell in love with playing Buttercup and throughout the series, the writers have really allowed me to play around with the character. I've been able to show so many different sides to her and I couldn't have asked for anything more," she said. 