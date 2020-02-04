Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Entertainment Emmy winner Sarah Joy Brown (ex-Carly on "General Hospital") chatted with Digital Journal about being a part of the digital drama series "Studio City" on Amazon Prime, which was created by acclaimed actor Sean Kanan. Brown praised her luminous acting partner, veteran actor Tristan Rogers (Doc), for being a "kind" and "sweet man," especially in their emotional scenes together. "Tristan is a fabulous human being and a true gentleman," she said. "I really believed in our director, Timothy Woodward Jr. He did an excellent job." Aside from Rogers, Brown also complimented the entire cast for their performances, especially Patrika Darbo and Scott Turner Schofield for their moving scenes. She is nominated for a 2020 Indie Series Award for "Best Lead Actress in a Drama" for her acting work in On being an actress in the digital age, she said, "It is great in the sense is that there is a place for everyone. There are so many streaming content giants. You don't only have the networks, you have all this competition against the networks and that brings everyone's game up, from the actors to the writers and the producers. You need to be at the top of your game if you want to stay alive in the content game." "Also, thanks to streaming services there is more work for everybody in Hollywood. There are opportunities for all different kinds of people," she said. "There should be a show for everyone out there. That is what keeps the industry fresh and it keeps people employed." Throughout her career in the entertainment business, she earned three Daytime Emmy Awards for her acting work on General Hospital. When asked how she handles being dialogue-heavy in the daytime shows that she starred in, she said, "I have an auditory memory. I would memorize everything I hear. I have a strong auditory recall. I can hear a page and almost memorize it immediately. I would read everything out loud at home again and again. The minute we did our first rehearsal, I had everybody's lines dialed in." Brown defined the word success as "living an authentic and truthful life," as well as "being able to chase your dreams." Studio City is available on Amazon Prime by To learn more about Emmy award-winning actress Sarah Joy Brown, check out her Read More: Studio City earned a favorable review from On her experience playing Laurie in Studio City, she said, "It was so much fun. It was very fast and furious, to be honest. It was a fun shoot and everybody was great on the set. 