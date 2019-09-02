Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Entertainment Samantha "Sammy" Lee Bozza chatted with Digital Journal about next year's "Samantha's Friends" event, which will take place on July 18 and 19, 2020, at the Lakewood Ranch Golf and Country Club in Florida. Sammy Bozza and acclaimed soap actors at 'Samantha's Friends' Sammy Bozza The following daytime actors will be a part of this charitable event: Patrika Darbo, Christopher Sean, Eric Martsolf, Kyle Lowder, Jordi Vilasuso and Paul Telfer, and it will have a "Phantom of the Opera" theme. "They are all wonderful, talented actors with such big hearts. Every year, we have a different theme," she admitted. "This year, we had 'Mardi Gras Madness.' We only do one fundraiser a year, and the preparations start a year in advance. This year, it was fantastic and everybody had a great time. People already started buying tickets for next year," she said. "We have bought already 6,000 rose petals for the tables and to put on the stage. We want our room to look beautiful," she added. "While the actors are there and they are a big deal, the stars are the dogs," she explained. "The actors stay and perform and they do skits. We have them do the live auction as well. We have great entertainment and great music," she said. "We have a show, entertainment, the dogs and a speaker from Southeastern Guide Dogs. It's a day to laugh, cry and when you leave your heart is full to the point where you want to come back next year. That's what makes the actors come back as well. You can truly tell that what the actors do comes from their hearts, and it makes the event that much special," she elaborated. Sammy Bozza and actor Christopher Sean Sammy Bozza "Each year, 'Samantha's Friends' feels like my 'princess weekend,' where I feel like I've done something to benefit others. I always have the time of my life there because it is great. I feel like I'm doing good by helping others," she added. Every day, she is motivated by the fundraiser, which she looks forward to every year. "Also, our speaker from Southeastern Guide Dogs brings down the house," she admitted. On the impact of technology and social media on the philanthropy scene, she said, "I am on Facebook every day and I am probably on a little too much. "I post so much on Facebook, which is a way to spread the word very easily. It makes it more accessible for people to share so their friends can see it. All that helps factor in on the success of "Samantha's Friends'," she said. To learn more about "Samantha's Friends, "check out their Read More: Actors "Samantha's Friends" just celebrated its 22nd anniversary. This event benefits the Southeastern Guide Dogs . She described it as a 501 (c)(3) non-profit organization, and it aids individuals challenged by disabilities such as autism, stroke, combat injuries, and other catastrophic illnesses. With the assistance of service canine, these individuals help gain independence and companionship. 