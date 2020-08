Actor Paul Telfer Bjoern Kommerell

Actress Stacy Haiduk of 'Days of Our Lives' Photo courtesy of Stacy Haiduk

Actor Eric Martsolf and Sammy Bozza Sammy Bozza

Daytime actors Christopher Sean Paul Telfer , Jordi Vilasuso, and Stacy Haiduk will be present at this event, which will be held at the Lakewood Ranch Golf and Country Club in Florida.This upcoming charitable fundraiser will have a "Phantom of the Opera" theme to it. Samantha's Friends is a 501 (c)(3) tax-deductible, nonprofit organization that benefits the Southeastern Guide Dogs To learn more about Samantha's Friends, check out its official website and its Facebook page