Daytime actors Christopher Sean
, Eric Martsolf
, Kyle Lowder
, Paul Telfer
, Jordi Vilasuso, and Stacy Haiduk
will be present at this event, which will be held at the Lakewood Ranch Golf and Country Club in Florida.
Actor Paul Telfer
Bjoern Kommerell
This upcoming charitable fundraiser will have a "Phantom of the Opera" theme to it. Samantha's Friends is a 501 (c)(3) tax-deductible, nonprofit organization that benefits the Southeastern Guide Dogs
.
Actress Stacy Haiduk of 'Days of Our Lives'
Photo courtesy of Stacy Haiduk
To learn more about Samantha's Friends, check out its official website
and its Facebook page
.
Actor Eric Martsolf and Sammy Bozza
Sammy Bozza