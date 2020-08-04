Email
article image'Samantha's Friends' benefit rescheduled for January of 2021

Listen | Print
By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Entertainment
Bradenton - The "Samantha's Friends" benefit has been rescheduled from September of 2020 to January 30 and 31, 2021, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Daytime actors Christopher Sean, Eric Martsolf, Kyle Lowder, Paul Telfer, Jordi Vilasuso, and Stacy Haiduk will be present at this event, which will be held at the Lakewood Ranch Golf and Country Club in Florida.
Actor Paul Telfer
Actor Paul Telfer
Bjoern Kommerell
This upcoming charitable fundraiser will have a "Phantom of the Opera" theme to it. Samantha's Friends is a 501 (c)(3) tax-deductible, nonprofit organization that benefits the Southeastern Guide Dogs.
Actress Stacy Haiduk of Days of Our Lives
Actress Stacy Haiduk of 'Days of Our Lives'
Photo courtesy of Stacy Haiduk
To learn more about Samantha's Friends, check out its official website and its Facebook page.
Actor Eric Martsolf and Sammy Bozza
Actor Eric Martsolf and Sammy Bozza
Sammy Bozza
More about samantha's friends, Stacy Haiduk, Eric Martsolf, Kyle Lowder
 
