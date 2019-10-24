Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Entertainment Actor Ryan Merriman ("Pretty Little Liars," "The Jurassic Games") chatted with Digital Journal about the horror film "Portal," and about the digital age of entertainment. He also listed Brad Pitt as his dream collaboration in the acting world. On being an actor in this digital age, Merriman said, "Everything is just moving that way. The digital world is kind of genius and kind of smart. It can reach so many people on so many levels. It reaches out to people instantly. It's amazing. Everything is at your fingertips." In life, Merriman is motivated by his family and friends, while in the acting world, it has always been his strong work ethic. For young and aspiring actors, he encouraged them to stay true to themselves. "A lot of people worry about their image and they are trying to impress people to be something they are not," he said. "Keep the people that care about you tight. Also, work hard." Merriman revealed that he has the following projects coming out soon: Sunny Daze, A Christmas Movie Christmas , and Robot Riot. He listed Brad Pitt as his dream acting partner to someday collaborate with. "Brad Pitt seems like such a fun guy," he said. On the title of the current chapter of his life, Merriman remarked, "Blessed." Merriman praised Pretty Little Liars as a "great show to be on." All of the girls were so sweet, and all of the writers and producers were great. That was fun," he said. He attributes to staying in good physical shape to eating right, as well as boxing and jumping rope; moreover, he defined the word success as "happiness." For his fans, he concluded about Portal, "Enjoy the ride. It's funny. It doesn't take itself too seriously, but it has some intense moments. It's the best of both worlds." For more information on Ryan Merriman, follow him on The new film Portal is available on digital and On Demand via Vertical Entertainment. Merriman stars opposite Jamie Tisdale and Heather Langenkamp. "I've done a lot of horror films, but this is the first time that a character I'm playing has showmanship to him," he said. "That was so much fun to play. Also, 90 percent of this film was shot at night, and that was the craziest thing."On being an actor in this digital age, Merriman said, "Everything is just moving that way. The digital world is kind of genius and kind of smart. It can reach so many people on so many levels. It reaches out to people instantly. It's amazing. Everything is at your fingertips."In life, Merriman is motivated by his family and friends, while in the acting world, it has always been his strong work ethic.For young and aspiring actors, he encouraged them to stay true to themselves. "A lot of people worry about their image and they are trying to impress people to be something they are not," he said. "Keep the people that care about you tight. Also, work hard."Merriman revealed that he has the following projects coming out soon: Sunny Daze, A Christmas Movie Christmas , and Robot Riot.He listed Brad Pitt as his dream acting partner to someday collaborate with. "Brad Pitt seems like such a fun guy," he said.On the title of the current chapter of his life, Merriman remarked, "Blessed."Merriman praised Pretty Little Liars as a "great show to be on." All of the girls were so sweet, and all of the writers and producers were great. That was fun," he said.He attributes to staying in good physical shape to eating right, as well as boxing and jumping rope; moreover, he defined the word success as "happiness."For his fans, he concluded about Portal, "Enjoy the ride. It's funny. It doesn't take itself too seriously, but it has some intense moments. It's the best of both worlds."For more information on Ryan Merriman, follow him on Twitter and on Instagram . To learn more about his filmography, check out his IMDb page More about Ryan Merriman, pretty little liars, Actor, Portal, Digital Age Ryan Merriman pretty little liars Actor Portal Digital Age Brad pitt