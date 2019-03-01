Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Entertainment Melville - Ryan Carnes ("General Hospital") chatted with Digital Journal about his acting career, daily motivations, and the upcoming fan event in April in Melville on Long Island. Carnes also spoke about the digital transformation of the entertainment business. When asked how he handles being dialogue-heavy, as a soap actor, Carnes said, "At this point, it is second nature. It's like any other muscle. It's like going to the gym and working out." He has nothing but the nicest remarks about working with his on-screen acting partner, Each day, Carnes is motivated by his desire to tell the greatest truth that he can about his character's experience and life. "I feel that the character and the actor are inseparable," he admitted. "There is always something about myself that I am learning. There is always greater levels of awareness about myself that I come away with. I always come away a more evolved, mature person, even in some small way," he elaborated. The best advice that he was ever given was to "never give up." "Keep going," he said. He underscored that the acting profession is competitive and tough. "If there is anything else you would like to do, then do it. Acting is difficult and it takes an enormous amount of commitment and sacrifice," he said. "If acting is something that is dear to your heart, then do it, and don't ever look back," he added. Carnes shared that he is excited to be a part of the General Hospital fan event on April 13 in Melville, New York, which is hosted by Emmy winner Laura Wright. "I am stoked to be coming back out there in April. New York is my absolute favorite city," he said. "The fans should buy tickets and come out. They will not be disappointed. It is going to be an absolute blast. The General Hospital fans are very dedicated and loyal. We owe them our debt of gratitude." To learn more about this upcoming event in Melville on Long Island, check out the official He noted that it is a "fun experience" to be a part of the Nurses Ball since it affords him the opportunity to work with more actors on the show. "Whenever the Nurses Ball rolls around, I get to see people that I rarely get to see throughout the year," he said. A proud moment for Carnes involved gracing the cover of Men's Health Magazine in Mexico last year, which is a testament to his strong workout regimen and commitment to fitness. Speaking of fitness, when asked which track and field event he would love to compete in, he revealed that he would love to be a pole vaulter. "I'm a bit of a daredevil and pole vault is the closest thing to flying," Carnes said. Digital transformation of the entertainment industry On the impact of technology on the entertainment business, especially with streaming services, Carnes said, "Technology has definitely changed the business a lot. I think it's an exciting time for creators and storytellers because, in a way, the playing field is leveled. You don't have to be a part of a studio system to get a job like it used to be in the old days. It is much easier for people to create their own content." Carnes added, "Technology leads to more opportunities, and now more people, who might have not had traditional access before, are able to create web series and short films, and they are creating their own pathways and career. I think that is really beautiful and powerful. Social media has changed things too, sometimes for the better and sometimes for the worse. With all the different platforms, there are more opportunities than ever, so it's a time of abundance for sure." While he is aiming for a more "green" lifestyle these days, he acknowledged that he uses hard copies of scripts to read his lines. "I am very visual, and I tear it apart and put it up on the walls so I can see the whole picture visually," he said. In the little spare time that he has these days, Carnes enjoys relaxing, watch television series on Netflix, hiking, traveling (especially to New York), and hanging out in nature. Carnes defined the word success as "how we feel inside." "Success is liking who we are as humans. Are we happy? Are we joyful? At the end of the day, that's the best definition of success," he said. For more information on actor Ryan Carnes, follow him on He is known for his portrayal of Lucas Jones on the hit ABC daytime drama, General Hospital. The one thing he likes least about his character, Lucas, is that he is very "forgiving," which at the same time is a quality that he likes most about his character. "Lucas really sees the best in people. "I am very visual, and I tear it apart and put it up on the walls so I can see the whole picture visually," he said.In the little spare time that he has these days, Carnes enjoys relaxing, watch television series on Netflix, hiking, traveling (especially to New York), and hanging out in nature.Carnes defined the word success as "how we feel inside." "Success is liking who we are as humans. Are we happy? Are we joyful? At the end of the day, that's the best definition of success," he said.For more information on actor Ryan Carnes, follow him on Twitter and on Instagram