Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Entertainment Young actor Ryan Alessi chatted with Digital Journal about starring in "All That" on Nickelodeon. Alessi opened up about being an actor in this digital age. Alessi has been an avid swimmer for most of his life. "I have been swimming since I was six months old. Back then, it was more about feeling comfortable in water and water safety. But, as the years went on, I learned how to swim and I really enjoy it," he said. "Swimming has a calming effect on me, and it teaches me how to focus and concentrate without distractions. My best stroke is the butterfly, but I also enjoy swimming freestyle," he said. On his plans for the future, he said, "For the rest of 2019, I will finish taping All That, and continue to audition for future projects. I am not sure what 2020 will bring, but I hope our show comes back for a second season." Regarding his inspirations, he said, "I am inspired by other actors and performances. I'm on a show that focuses on comedy, but I would love to audition for dramatic roles." On the impact of technology and streaming services on the entertainment business, Alessi said, "They have changed the entertainment industry by giving people more options to watch television and movies. In my opinion, viewers are shifting their focus to streaming services such as Netflix, Hulu, and YouTube." When asked about how it feels to be an actor in this digital age, he said, "I don't know how to compare being an actor in this digital age to any other time, because this is all I know; however, social media presents a certain number of challenges in today's society. In my opinion, it adds to the pressures of being an actor, and it can be challenging for anyone living in this digital age." He listed the following actors as his dream acting partners: Tom Hanks, Margot Robbie, or Chris Pratt. "They show incredible range in their performances, and I have always been a huge fan of their work," he explained. For young and aspiring actors, his advice is as follows: "Follow your dreams, never give up, and manifest all of your aspirations." "I believe in the law of attraction and visualizing what you want in your life. It has worked for me, so I believe it can work for anyone who applies the principles," he elaborated. He concluded about All That on Nickelodeon, "I would like to thank my All That fans for being extremely supportive and loyal. I hope to continue to make people laugh." On being on the reboot of All That on Nickelodeon, he said, "I love being on the reboot of All That on Nickelodeon. I feel honored to be a part of such an iconic show. In addition, it is surreal working for Nickelodeon, because it is the only network I watched growing up."Alessi has been an avid swimmer for most of his life. "I have been swimming since I was six months old. 