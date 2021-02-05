Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Entertainment Actor Russell Dennis Lewis chatted with Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos about starring in "The Queen's Gambit" and "Godless" on Netflix. Anya Taylor-Joy, Matthew Dennis Lewis, and Russell Dennis Lewis in 'The Queen's Gambit' Phil Bray, Netflix "What was fun about playing Mike is that he wasn't in the book, but was adapted into the screenplay. The characters were written with my brother [Matthew] and me in mind. Most often, I get cast as a bad guy. It was good to play the nice guy for once," he added. Anya Taylor-Joy, Matthew Dennis Lewis, Russell Dennis Lewis in 'The Queen's Gambit' Courtesy of Netflix Lewis praised the show's co-creator, On being an actor in the digital age, he acknowledged that "the digital age is providing a lot more jobs to a lot more actors." "It's cool since there are many more demands now," he said. For young and aspiring actors, he encouraged them to find "a very good support group," whether it's a good acting studio or a group of friends that are creative. "It is very easy to get discouraged in this business," he said. He also played the role of Daryl Devlin in the Emmy award-winning series Godless on Netflix. "Godless was one of the most amazing experiences that I've ever had on set. It was a little grueling since we worked long hours but it was an experience like no other. We got to work in New Mexico, and the country out there was just gorgeous. That was so much fun," he recalled. On the title of the current chapter of his life, Lewis said, "Holding Strong." "This whole year has been about staying focused. I took a lot of extra acting classes in the beginning and I am making sure that I am staying healthy and ready whenever things do pick back up. I'm focused on making sure that I am at the top of my game," he said. Lewis defined the word success as "being able to do something that you truly enjoy." "Also, being able to live a lifestyle provided by that," he said. To learn more about actor Russell Dennis Lewis, check out his Matthew Dennis Lewis, Anya Taylor-Joy, and Russell Dennis Lewis in 'The Queen's Gambit' Phil Bray, Netflix He plays Mike in the hit digital series The Queen's Gambit on Netflix. "It was amazing," he admitted. "The show itself was well-received, and we knew the caliber of work that was brought to it. We are still all very excited with all of the award nominations that the series received, such as the SAG nods, Critics Choice Awards nominations, and the Golden Globe nominations.""What was fun about playing Mike is that he wasn't in the book, but was adapted into the screenplay. The characters were written with my brother [Matthew] and me in mind. Most often, I get cast as a bad guy. It was good to play the nice guy for once," he added.Lewis praised the show's co-creator, Scott Frank . "Scott is very kind and he likes to collaborate with the actors as well. Scott really values your input," he said. "We really wanted to make the twins more platonic and good friends. Scott is a brilliant man where everything he touches turns to gold."On being an actor in the digital age, he acknowledged that "the digital age is providing a lot more jobs to a lot more actors." "It's cool since there are many more demands now," he said.For young and aspiring actors, he encouraged them to find "a very good support group," whether it's a good acting studio or a group of friends that are creative. "It is very easy to get discouraged in this business," he said.He also played the role of Daryl Devlin in the Emmy award-winning series Godless on Netflix. "Godless was one of the most amazing experiences that I've ever had on set. It was a little grueling since we worked long hours but it was an experience like no other. We got to work in New Mexico, and the country out there was just gorgeous. That was so much fun," he recalled.On the title of the current chapter of his life, Lewis said, "Holding Strong." "This whole year has been about staying focused. I took a lot of extra acting classes in the beginning and I am making sure that I am staying healthy and ready whenever things do pick back up. I'm focused on making sure that I am at the top of my game," he said.Lewis defined the word success as "being able to do something that you truly enjoy." "Also, being able to live a lifestyle provided by that," he said.To learn more about actor Russell Dennis Lewis, check out his IMDb page official website , and follow him on Instagram More about russell dennis lewis, the queen's gambit, Actor, Godless, Netflix russell dennis lewis the queen s gambit Actor Godless Netflix