'Rumble' documentary wins 2018 Canadian Screen Awards

By By Markos Papadatos 3 hours ago in Entertainment

"Rumble: The Indians Who Rocked the World" just won three Canadian Screen Awards, which were presented by the Academy of Canadian Cinema and Television.

Rumble: The Indians Who Rocked the World claimed victories for "Feature Length Documentary," "Best Cinematography in a Documentary" and "Best Editing in a Documentary."

The Canadian Screen Awards are the most coveted accolades entertainers and filmmakers in Canada. They are regarded as the Canadian equivalent of the Academy Awards in America, the César Awards in France, and the BAFTA awards in England.

This documentary is about some of the most prominent Native American musicians of our generation, especially rock and guitar legend Link Wray.

In October of 2017, Wray earned his second posthumous nomination for the prestigious Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, an honor which is long-overdue for the "father of the power chord" and the "creator of distortion."

To learn more about the music and legacy of Link Wray, check out the late musician's official homepage.

Rumble: The Indians Who Rocked the World earned a rave review from Digital Journal.

"And the #CdnScreenAward goes to… @RumbleFilm. Congratulations to the entire team of #CdnTalent behind it," The Canadian Academy posted on their official Twitter page.