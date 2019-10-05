Email
article imageRoyal Princess Prep Party Company up for 'Best of Long Island'

By Markos Papadatos     20 mins ago in Entertainment
The Royal Princess Prep Party Company has a major reason to be proud. It has been nominated for three 2020 "Best of Long Island" Awards.
They are in the running in such "Best of Long Island" categories as "Best Party Event Company," "Best Children's Party and Event Company," as well as "Party and Event Entertainer" for Kelsey Gronda, all of which are under "Arts and Entertainment. To learn more about this year's competition or to vote, check out the "Best of Long Island" website.
Earlier this year, the Royal Princess Prep Party Company was the 2019 winner for "Best Party Event Company on Long Island," and they performed at the winner's reception that was held at The Inn At New Hyde Park in April.
Owner Kelsey Gronda chatted with Digital Journal about the origin of the company, her daily motivations, and she addressed the impact of streaming services on the entertainment business.
Multifaceted entertainer Andrew McCluskey also chatted with Digital Journal this past July about being with this party and event company.
Andrew McCluskey as Superman in the Royal Princess Prep Party Company
Andrew McCluskey as Superman in the Royal Princess Prep Party Company
Royal Princess Prep Party Company
To learn more about the Royal Princess Prep Party Company, check out its official Facebook page and their official website.
