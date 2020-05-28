Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Entertainment Rowin Amone chatted with Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos about her 2020 Daytime Emmy nomination for "Outstanding Lead Actress in a Digital Drama Series" for "King Ester," which was created by Dui Jarrod. "No matter what level of expertise, everyone brought the same vigor to make Ester what she’s become," Amone said. "Working with creatives who were intentional and passionate about the work made the experience magical and unforgettable." King Easter earned a total of four Daytime Emmy nominations, which included nods for "Outstanding Writing" and "Outstanding Directing." "We truly put so much [work] into Ester. Every single person that worked on this project deserves an Emmy because none of this would be possible had we not become a unit. To receive this recognition is just an added bonus for how we all collectively felt after its completion," she said. On working with Janet Hubert, who played Mignon in King Ester, Amone said, "Working with the Janet Hubert was transcendent, as cliche as that may sound. She was generous in every sense of the word. There are gems she blessed me with two years ago that I'm just now figuring out. Saying that I'm honored to have worked with such a presence would be an understatement." "I always say that I'm an analog girl at heart who adapted to the digital age for survival lol," Amone said about being an actor in the digital age. "I'm a very introverted person when I'm not working, so to share parts of my personal life as a means of branding, sometimes leaves me feeling exploitative. On the other hand, in comparison to entertainers of previous generations who had somewhat controlled personas, being able to take control of my narrative is also liberating and affirming." Regarding her daily motivations as a performer, she said, "The opportunity to shed light on shadowed narratives that brings visibility to marginalized communities is what keeps me motivated to continue on this journey." For young and aspiring actors, Amone said, "Stay true to who you are on your journey. Be as intentional as you can with your choices. Chase art, not fame. Surround yourself with people who have your best interests and you can trust. Have fun." "Black trans deaths go unreported and unsolved because the world doesn't consider us human or of value unless we can be of entertainment to it," Amone said. "When experiencing Ester, I want folks to check their privilege at the door and see that their Trans brothers and sisters are dying at their expense. Not showing up for Black Trans People is a community issue and is labour that shouldn't be burdened by us. "Black trans deaths go unreported and unsolved because the world doesn't consider us human or of value unless we can be of entertainment to it," Amone said. "When experiencing Ester, I want folks to check their privilege at the door and see that their Trans brothers and sisters are dying at their expense. Not showing up for Black Trans People is a community issue and is labour that shouldn't be burdened by us. I want folks to be moved so deeply by Ester's story that they show up for Black Trans Folks like we show up for everyone else. Enraged and seeking Justice. #ProtectBlackTransFolks #BlackTransLivesMatter #TransRightsAreHumanRights."

To learn more about the hit digital series King Ester, check out its official website