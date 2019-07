Ronnie Marmo returns to The Box in New York for Lenny Bruce play

This critically-acclaimed show about the life of notorious comedian Lenny Bruce is back by popular demand on Saturday, July 27 at The Box in Manhattan. Pearls Daily will also appear as Honey Harlow, who will perform a burlesque feature. This play was directed by Joe Mantegna.This will mark Marmo's 100th performance in New York, as well as his 213th career performance as Lenny Bruce. Ronnie Marmo chatted with Digital Journal about the play and the digital transformation of the entertainment industry.To learn more about I'm Not a Comedian, I'm Lenny Bruce, check out its official website and its Facebook page : I'm Not a Comedian, I'm Lenny Bruce garnered favorable reviews from Digital Journal , and it was subsequently proclaimed as the "best one-man solo performance in New York of 2018."