Ronnie Marmo returns to The Box in New York for Lenny Bruce play

This critically-acclaimed show
about the life of notorious comedian Lenny Bruce is back by popular demand on Saturday, July 27 at The Box in Manhattan. Pearls Daily
will also appear as Honey Harlow, who will perform a burlesque feature. This play was directed by Joe Mantegna.
This will mark Marmo's 100th performance in New York, as well as his 213th career performance as Lenny Bruce.
Ronnie Marmo
chatted with Digital Journal
about the play and the digital transformation of the entertainment industry.
To learn more about I'm Not a Comedian, I'm Lenny Bruce
, check out its official website
and its Facebook page
.
Read More
: I'm Not a Comedian, I'm Lenny Bruce
garnered favorable reviews from Digital Journal
, and it was subsequently proclaimed
as the "best one-man solo performance in New York of 2018."