Emmy award-winning producer and veteran actor Ronn Moss ("The Bay" and "The Bold and The Beautiful" fame) chatted with Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos about "Studio City," new music in the works, and Season 6 of "The Bay." 'Studio City' Moss plays himself in the five new episodes of Studio City, directed by Timothy Woodward Jr., opposite Emmy nominee Sean Kanan. "That was a lot of fun," he admitted. "We took longer to do it. The second scene we did together was all improvised. It was fun playing with Sean after all that time. We might continue that with something else later on. They filmed Studio City really nicely." The new episodes of Studio City are available on New Music He shared that he has new music in the works. "I am recording some new things for a movie we are doing that we filmed last year in Italy. It is called 'Surprise Trip,' and it's a romantic comedy and I am also in the movie. I am doing some of the music for it as well," he said. "I am also recording new songs for an album project," he added. He recalled singing Ed Sheeran's "Perfect" with New film Moss revealed that he will be filming a movie in Montana, which will be a western. "I've always loved westerns, I grew up with them as well. That's why I am growing my hair out and getting my look together for this new movie. We will be doing an old-fashioned but new-flavored western. It's going to be cool, we will do it with a lot of friends," he foreshadowed. On life during the quarantine, he said, "We have been okay. We are getting through it." "I wound up getting to record most of my music by myself, which was okay, but I prefer working with other talented musicians. I was forced to do it all myself," he said. 'The Bay' "Winning the Emmy Awards for The Bay was great. We are always really happy about that," he said. "Everybody works really hard in making it happen on The Bay. It's a good show, and we are very proud." He had great words about working with his on-screen sons, Brandon Beemer and Erik Fellows in The Bay. "It has been great to work with both of them. They are good people. I previously worked with Brandon in The Bold and The Beautiful years ago. I like them, they are good guys," he said. Regarding the title of the current chapter of his life, he said, "Keep Calm, Have Patience, Nothing Can Stop What is Coming." Greece Moss recalled that it was an "amazing" experience to be able to travel to Greece back in the day, where he visited Athens and the island of Hydra. "Hydra was a beautiful island and being in Athens was a trip," he said. Success The veteran soap star defined success as "everything you do, including your mistakes." "You need to accept the mistakes you make as part of your success and be willing to make mistakes and fall. If you are willing to fall, you are willing to run," he said. "Success is the persistence of keeping at it, and believing what is in your heart." "Do something that you would do for free but maybe you can get paid for it, that's the best success in life since you will be the happiest," he added. Fans For his fans and supporters, Moss concluded, "God bless you all of you guys. It has been an amazing experience to do what I have been doing. I am very happy, I feel I have some of the best fans ever. People have been really supportive for a long time. I hope it has been an interesting ride because it sure has been for me." To learn more about acclaimed actor Ronn Moss, follow him on Moss plays himself in the five new episodes of Studio City, directed by Timothy Woodward Jr., opposite Emmy nominee Sean Kanan. "That was a lot of fun," he admitted. "We took longer to do it. The second scene we did together was all improvised. It was fun playing with Sean after all that time. We might continue that with something else later on. 