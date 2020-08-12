Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Entertainment Emmy award-winning producer and veteran actor Ronn Moss ("The Bay," and ex-Ridge Forrester on "The Bold and The Beautiful") chatted with Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos while quarantined during the COVID-19 pandemic. In The Bay, Moss plays the villainous John Blackwell, who is also the father of Evan Blackwell (Brandon Beemer) and Damian Blackwell (Erik Fellows). Actor Ronn Moss in 'The Bay' Greg Doherty He opened up about his new album Lockdown Lover. "Since we were locked down for four months in Belgium, I was occupying my time with music on a borrowed guitar and Devin suggested putting out a series of cover songs that I really loved and was inspired by," he said. Moss continued, "So when I started doing this and editing music videos of myself to go with them, we discovered the fans were responding so positively and were asking to download this music. I also wrote an original song called, 'Dreaming In Color' that was inspired by the pandemic and this became a duet with Belgium artist, Ella Luna who sings in French." "This song is currently No. 2 on the Belgium charts this week and we made a beautiful video in Brugge for it. So I have included this song also on this album that will be out this month," he added. The album features a new version of "Baby Come Back." "I've done my own versions of 'Baby Come Back' on previous solo albums, but I wanted to do this one with my band back home in America for sentimental reasons. This version is closer to the original version done by Player in 1978 and features Cory Churko on a longer extended kickass guitar solo at the end," he said. He continued, "I really loved how the new version of 'Baby Come Back' came out and had my band in America send me video of their tracks and decided to edit a version of this song with a series of past moments of when our world was normal. So this video is more emotional and sentimental because it features flashbacks from my life before the pandemic along with us singing the song. Instead of 'Baby Come Back' being about a girl, it's about our world and wanting it to come back to a higher level of love and consciousness." On life during quarantine, he said, "Devin and I try to eat healthy and exercise as much as we can. She walks for an hour everyday and I enjoyed riding bikes in Belgium. We feel staying healthy and positive in our mind, body and spirit is most important, especially now. I will also now do another duet with Belgium artist, Ella Luna due to our hit 'Dreaming In Color' and I'm working on some Italian songs for my movie, Surprise Trip, that we are filming in September." When asked if he sees a silver living during this pandemic, he said, "Yes, we believe that all the bad is coming to the surface for mankind to transform to a higher consciousness. We must become more aware for what is really happening all over our world and not just focus on what's happening in our government, but what is happening with human trafficking and crimes against children. I have been aware of this for quite some time and this is what the trilogy movie I am looking to produce in the future called, 411 is all about." He offered the following inspiring words for his fans during the pandemic: "Be aware, stay positive and healthy with your mind, as well as, your body and spirit." "Believe and trust that we will come out of this in unity for a better world," he said. For his fans and supporters, he expressed his sincere appreciation. "I adore my fans and love how supportive they have always been. We speak to them every week on my live YouTube talk show 'Ronn's Garage'," he said. Moss defined the word success as follows: "Success means taking all of your mistakes, fall downs, walls to jump over and wonderful loving moments and realizing the positive lessons in all of them." To learn more about Ronn Moss, check out his For more information on the Ronn Moss and Devin DeVasquez fanclub, check out their Moss and his wife, Devin DeVasquez won the 2020 Daytime Emmy Award for "Outstanding Digital Drama Series" for their work as producers of The Bay on Amazon Prime. "It was of course an unexpected, but pleasant surprise and we are in gratitude for it. We had no idea and woke up to the news from several fans. We are very happy for our Bay family.In The Bay, Moss plays the villainous John Blackwell, who is also the father of Evan Blackwell (Brandon Beemer) and Damian Blackwell (Erik Fellows).He opened up about his new album Lockdown Lover. "Since we were locked down for four months in Belgium, I was occupying my time with music on a borrowed guitar and Devin suggested putting out a series of cover songs that I really loved and was inspired by," he said.Moss continued, "So when I started doing this and editing music videos of myself to go with them, we discovered the fans were responding so positively and were asking to download this music. I also wrote an original song called, 'Dreaming In Color' that was inspired by the pandemic and this became a duet with Belgium artist, Ella Luna who sings in French.""This song is currently No. 2 on the Belgium charts this week and we made a beautiful video in Brugge for it. So I have included this song also on this album that will be out this month," he added.The album features a new version of "Baby Come Back." "I've done my own versions of 'Baby Come Back' on previous solo albums, but I wanted to do this one with my band back home in America for sentimental reasons. This version is closer to the original version done by Player in 1978 and features Cory Churko on a longer extended kickass guitar solo at the end," he said.He continued, "I really loved how the new version of 'Baby Come Back' came out and had my band in America send me video of their tracks and decided to edit a version of this song with a series of past moments of when our world was normal. So this video is more emotional and sentimental because it features flashbacks from my life before the pandemic along with us singing the song. Instead of 'Baby Come Back' being about a girl, it's about our world and wanting it to come back to a higher level of love and consciousness."On life during quarantine, he said, "Devin and I try to eat healthy and exercise as much as we can. She walks for an hour everyday and I enjoyed riding bikes in Belgium. We feel staying healthy and positive in our mind, body and spirit is most important, especially now. I will also now do another duet with Belgium artist, Ella Luna due to our hit 'Dreaming In Color' and I'm working on some Italian songs for my movie, Surprise Trip, that we are filming in September."When asked if he sees a silver living during this pandemic, he said, "Yes, we believe that all the bad is coming to the surface for mankind to transform to a higher consciousness. We must become more aware for what is really happening all over our world and not just focus on what's happening in our government, but what is happening with human trafficking and crimes against children. I have been aware of this for quite some time and this is what the trilogy movie I am looking to produce in the future called, 411 is all about."He offered the following inspiring words for his fans during the pandemic: "Be aware, stay positive and healthy with your mind, as well as, your body and spirit." "Believe and trust that we will come out of this in unity for a better world," he said.For his fans and supporters, he expressed his sincere appreciation. "I adore my fans and love how supportive they have always been. We speak to them every week on my live YouTube talk show 'Ronn's Garage'," he said.Moss defined the word success as follows: "Success means taking all of your mistakes, fall downs, walls to jump over and wonderful loving moments and realizing the positive lessons in all of them."To learn more about Ronn Moss, check out his official homepage and his Facebook page For more information on the Ronn Moss and Devin DeVasquez fanclub, check out their official Facebook page More about Ronn Moss, The Bay, Emmy, lockdown lover, Music Ronn Moss The Bay Emmy lockdown lover Music Video