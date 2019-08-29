By By Markos Papadatos 17 mins ago in Entertainment Emmy award-winning actress Robin Strasser (known for playing Dorian Lord on "One Life to Live") will be debuting on "Days of Our Lives" next week on NBC. In her last appearance on the NBC soap opera, Alamain was shot by Kate DiMera (played by Lauren Koslow), and everybody in town thought she was dead. On the same day, veteran actor William Utay will be returning as the mad scientist, Dr. Wilhelm Rolf. Vivian Alamain is a character that will certainly shake things up and wreak havoc in Salem, so viewers ought to tune in next week on September 3. For her role as Dorian Cramer Lord on the ABC daytime drama series One Life to Life, who was the main antagonist on the show, she won the 1982 Daytime Emmy Award for "Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series." To learn more about veteran soap actress Robin Strasser, follow her on For more information on Days of Our Lives on NBC, check out its Strasser will be portraying villainess Vivian Alamain, and she is expected to debut on Tuesday, September 3, right after Labor Day. This character was previously played by Louise Sorel on and off from 1992 to 2017.In her last appearance on the NBC soap opera, Alamain was shot by Kate DiMera (played by Lauren Koslow), and everybody in town thought she was dead. Entertainment Weekly offered readers and viewers an exclusive preview of Strasser's character for next week. Ironically enough, Alamain's first two words were "Miss me?"On the same day, veteran actor William Utay will be returning as the mad scientist, Dr. Wilhelm Rolf.Vivian Alamain is a character that will certainly shake things up and wreak havoc in Salem, so viewers ought to tune in next week on September 3.For her role as Dorian Cramer Lord on the ABC daytime drama series One Life to Life, who was the main antagonist on the show, she won the 1982 Daytime Emmy Award for "Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series."To learn more about veteran soap actress Robin Strasser, follow her on Twitter For more information on Days of Our Lives on NBC, check out its official homepage More about Robin Strasser, days of our lives, Vivian Alamain, Nbc, Soap Robin Strasser days of our lives Vivian Alamain Nbc Soap Opera Daytime