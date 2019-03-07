Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageRobin Strasser joins the cast of 'Days of Our Lives' on NBC

Listen | Print
By Markos Papadatos     55 mins ago in Entertainment
Fans of veteran actress Robin Strasser are in for a treat. She is back in the daytime world. She has joined the cast of NBC's "Days of Our Lives."
Strasser is known for her role as Dorian Lord on the defunct ABC daytime soap opera One Life to Live. For her portrayal of Dorian Lord, Strasser won the 1982 Daytime Emmy award for "Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series." She played Dorian on and off from 1979 until the show went dark in 2013.
For two years, Strasser also played the 300-year-old witch Hecuba on the NBC drama series Passions, opposite Emmy winner Juliet Mills (Tabitha Lennox) and the late Josh Ryan Evans ("Timmy").
Strasser's character on Days of Our Lives has yet to be announced, nor when her first air-date will be.
In addition to Strasser, other huge comebacks include Doug Davidson on The Young and The Restless as Paul Williams, as well as Dominic Zamprogna (Dante) and Ingo Rademacher (Jasper "Jax" Jacks) on General Hospital.
To learn more about Emmy award-winning actress Robin Strasser, follow her on Twitter.
More about Robin Strasser, dorian lord, Nbc, Actress, one life to live
 
Entertainment Video
Latest News
Top News
'Nearly a third' of British billionaires moved to tax havens
Exclusive premiere: Tyler Jordan releases new country song 'Back' Special
It's not supposed to rain on Greenland's ice sheet in winter
US general warns of IS resurgence as 'caliphate' nears collapse
UK eyes weekend talks to break Brexit deadlock
China chat log leak shows scope of surveillance
Death and despair in last IS Syria bastion
Denmark police prosecute 14 over sharing Morocco hikers 'murder video'
Trudeau denies 'partisan' meddling in prosecution
Op-Ed: Maduro would rather seem weak than provoke the US in Venezuela