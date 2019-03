By By Markos Papadatos 55 mins ago in Entertainment Fans of veteran actress Robin Strasser are in for a treat. She is back in the daytime world. She has joined the cast of NBC's "Days of Our Lives." For two years, Strasser also played the 300-year-old witch Hecuba on the NBC drama series Passions, opposite Emmy winner Juliet Mills (Tabitha Lennox) and the late Josh Ryan Evans ("Timmy"). In addition to Strasser, other huge comebacks include To learn more about Emmy award-winning actress Robin Strasser, follow her on Strasser is known for her role as Dorian Lord on the defunct ABC daytime soap opera One Life to Live. For her portrayal of Dorian Lord, Strasser won the 1982 Daytime Emmy award for "Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series." She played Dorian on and off from 1979 until the show went dark in 2013.For two years, Strasser also played the 300-year-old witch Hecuba on the NBC drama series Passions, opposite Emmy winner Juliet Mills (Tabitha Lennox) and the late Josh Ryan Evans ("Timmy"). Strasser's character on Days of Our Lives has yet to be announced, nor when her first air-date will be.In addition to Strasser, other huge comebacks include Doug Davidson on The Young and The Restless as Paul Williams, as well as Dominic Zamprogna (Dante) and Ingo Rademacher (Jasper "Jax" Jacks) on General Hospital.To learn more about Emmy award-winning actress Robin Strasser, follow her on Twitter More about Robin Strasser, dorian lord, Nbc, Actress, one life to live Robin Strasser dorian lord Nbc Actress one life to live days of our lives