Strasser is known for her role as Dorian Lord on the defunct ABC daytime soap opera One Life to Live
. For her portrayal of Dorian Lord, Strasser won the 1982 Daytime Emmy award for "Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series." She played Dorian
on and off from 1979 until the show went dark in 2013.
For two years, Strasser also played the 300-year-old witch Hecuba on the NBC drama series Passions, opposite Emmy winner Juliet Mills (Tabitha Lennox) and the late Josh Ryan Evans ("Timmy").
Strasser's
character on Days of Our Lives
has yet to be announced, nor when her first air-date will be.
In addition to Strasser, other huge comebacks include Doug Davidson
on The Young and The Restless
as Paul Williams, as well as Dominic Zamprogna
(Dante) and Ingo Rademacher
(Jasper "Jax" Jacks) on General Hospital
.
.