Special By By Markos Papadatos 34 mins ago in Entertainment On February 28, actor Robert Scott Wilson ("Days of Our Lives") participated in a virtual fan event for Star Image Entertainment for an intimate group of fans. Wilson shared that he enjoyed being a part of the film Papa, which was written and directed by "Dan Israely and Zahava Israely are two amazing people, and they welcomed me into their passion project and they brought me into their family. They cast me to work with these great actors. They gave me a dose of their life to understand the character more. I went to Yom Kippur, where I learned more about Judaism. When Dan and Zahava opened their home up to me, I obliged and went. They are just great people," he said. In Papa, 23-year-old Ben Freidman (Robert Scott Wilson) starts his own search and learns that his biological mother has died during birth, and his father (if it is his biological father), may be living in a home for mentally challenged individuals. "It was a long process, and it was an uphill battle," he said. Wilson complimented the cast, which included Paul Sorvino and Daryl Hannah. "Daryl Hannah is a star, she's a great actress. Paul Sorvino was awesome to work with too. He literally gave me a Goodfellas slap on the back since I did some scenes with him in the garden. He played mentally challenged and was just fantastic," he said. Papa is available on He was joined by Emmy winner Eric Martsolf, his Days of Our Lives co-star, and the proceeds from this Zoom event went towards the nonprofit organization Cedars CanSupport Papa earned a favorable review from Digital Journal, where it was hailed as "captivating," and rightfully so. "The movie finally came out, and people really liked it," he said. "It's a good little story. It was definitely fun."Wilson shared that he enjoyed being a part of the film Papa, which was written and directed by Dan Israely . Dan served as an executive producer of the movie along with Zahava Israely and Emilio Roso."Dan Israely and Zahava Israely are two amazing people, and they welcomed me into their passion project and they brought me into their family. They cast me to work with these great actors. They gave me a dose of their life to understand the character more. I went to Yom Kippur, where I learned more about Judaism. When Dan and Zahava opened their home up to me, I obliged and went. They are just great people," he said.In Papa, 23-year-old Ben Freidman (Robert Scott Wilson) starts his own search and learns that his biological mother has died during birth, and his father (if it is his biological father), may be living in a home for mentally challenged individuals. "It was a long process, and it was an uphill battle," he said.Wilson complimented the cast, which included Paul Sorvino and Daryl Hannah. "Daryl Hannah is a star, she's a great actress. Paul Sorvino was awesome to work with too. He literally gave me a Goodfellas slap on the back since I did some scenes with him in the garden. He played mentally challenged and was just fantastic," he said.Papa is available on Amazon Prime Video More about robert scott wilson, Papa, Film, days of our lives, Eric Martsolf robert scott wilson Papa Film days of our lives Eric Martsolf