Robert Scorpio is the new District Attorney on 'General Hospital'

article imageRobert Scorpio is the new District Attorney on 'General Hospital'

Listen
By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Entertainment
Robert Scorpio, played by veteran soap actor Tristan Rogers, will be taking on a new job in "General Hospital." He will serve as the new District Attorney in Port Charles.
The former district attorney, Margeaux Dawson (played by Elizabeth Hendrickson) has left Port Charles, and Scorpio is taking over her position.
In his conversation with the town mayor, Laura (played by veteran actress Genie Francis), Scorpio revealed that he went to Fordham Law School and he passed the Bar Exam; moreover, his close relationship with the governor confirmed him as the new DA.
At the same time, his brother, Mac Scorpio (played by John J. York), is serving as the interim Port Charles Police Commissioner while Jordan Ashford (Briana Nicole Henry) recuperates from her kidney transplant surgery.
A longtime international spy of the WSB agency, Robert Scorpio was recently forced to retire. In the past, Scorpio also served as the police commissioner of Port Charles from 1983 through 1985, and then again from 1988 until 1992.
In other Tristan Rogers news, he will be appearing at Rockwells in Pelham, New York, on November 9, along with John J. York, where they will talk about the history of General Hospital. On the following day, the "Scorpio Brothers" will be at Uncle Vinnie's Comedy Club in Point Pleasant, New Jersey.
