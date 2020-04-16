Email
Robert Palmer Watkins talks 'Green Valley,' new projects, music Special

By Markos Papadatos     8 hours ago in Entertainment
Actor Robert Palmer Watkins ("General Hospital" fame) chatted with Digital Journal about his latest acting projects and music.
In Green Valley, he plays the role of Eddie. "Green Valley was great. We shot the pilot episode and we are waiting to see what happens with it," he said.
Watkins is in a new Lifetime movie, Revenge for Daddy, that is airing right now. "It's on Lifetime all month," he said. "I shot another Lifetime movie called Nanny Danger, which will be coming out at some point this year. I am also in a few episodes of the new Walking Dead spin-off series, The Walking Dead: World Beyond, and that is coming out this spring. I play Lieutenant Frank Newton."
He released several covers as part of #FunkItFriday on his Instagram page, where he covers such artists as Kane Brown, Miley Cyrus, and Michael Bublé. "People are responding to my #FunkItFriday covers really well," he admitted.
"I am also working on an album right now. It will probably be an EP of six songs and I will probably release them as singles," he said. He is working on his album with music producer and rapper Brendan Martin.
He revealed that he is also working on a new streaming series, Tub Life, which he co-created with his friends. "It is nice to create your own content," he said.
The heartthrob actor shared that he would love to go back to General Hospital to play his character, Dillon Quartermaine, should the opportunity arise. "I would be open to making a return at some point," he exclaimd. "I loved the role of Dillon and General Hospital will always be family," he said.
In January of 2019, Watkins had the privilege to visit Africa and take on the role of Santa in the village. "That was such an amazing experience. My little sister was in the Peace Corps in Tanzania and she stayed in two different villages. We went to visit her and I was there for Christmas," he recalled.
Watkins praised Contractors for Kids for being an "awesome organization." "I will always be an ally and supporter of theirs. They are family to me," he said. To learn more about Contractors for Kids, check out their official website.
To learn more about actor Robert Palmer Watkins and his filmography, check out his IMDb page and follow him on Instagram.
Robert Palmer Watkins talks 'Green Valley,' new projects, music Special
Q&A: The medical device helping stem COVID-19 across the globe Special
