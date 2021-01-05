Special By By Markos Papadatos 32 mins ago in Entertainment Actor Robert Palmer Watkins ("General Hospital" alum) chatted with Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos about starring in the action film "Last Three Days." Regarding his part of the Last Three Days experience, he said, "I loved doing my own stunts. I got to work with guns, get hit by cars, jump in and out of dumpsters...crazy stuff, but I loved it." The movie was well-received by fans and film critics, including Robert Palmer Watkins in 'Last Three Days' Brian Ulrich Over the holidays, Watkins was privileged to be with his family on the East Coast. "I just got back to Los Angeles and I already miss them," he said. Watkins concluded about Last Three Days, "It has a bit of something for everyone. It’s obviously got the action, but it’s deeper than a typical action movie. The heart of this movie falls back on the relationship between Jack and his wife. So there’s action, romance, and sci-fi....and a bit of humor here and there. It’s also a movie created by indie filmmakers so go support it, please." Last Three Days is available on Robert Palmer Watkins in 'Last Three Days' Photo Courtesy of 'Last Three Days' He played the role of Jack in Last Three Days. "It was amazing playing Jack," he said. "He’s a very dynamic character. He’s juggling two different worlds and trying to balance life between his marriage and the demands of being an undercover cop. He’s got a lot of layers. I can relate as a juggle my personal life with my music and acting career. It’s can be hard to find a healthy balance."Regarding his part of the Last Three Days experience, he said, "I loved doing my own stunts. I got to work with guns, get hit by cars, jump in and out of dumpsters...crazy stuff, but I loved it."The movie was well-received by fans and film critics, including Digital Journal , which hailed his performance as "superb." "It felt amazing that the film was released and received well. Sometimes projects won’t ever see the light of day, so for this one to release on Apple and Amazon with such great feedback. That was pretty awesome," he said.Over the holidays, Watkins was privileged to be with his family on the East Coast. "I just got back to Los Angeles and I already miss them," he said.Watkins concluded about Last Three Days, "It has a bit of something for everyone. It’s obviously got the action, but it’s deeper than a typical action movie. The heart of this movie falls back on the relationship between Jack and his wife. So there’s action, romance, and sci-fi....and a bit of humor here and there. It’s also a movie created by indie filmmakers so go support it, please."Last Three Days is available on Apple TV and on Amazon More about Robert Palmer Watkins, Last Three Days, Action, Film Robert Palmer Watkin... Last Three Days Action Film