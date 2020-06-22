Watkins, who is an alum of the ABC daytime drama General Hospital
, stars in Las Three Days
as an undercover cop
, Jack, that gets mixed up in a precarious crime syndicate. He wakes up only to discover that he is missing his partner, his wife, as well as three days of his life, hence the film's title.
Joining Robert Palmer Watkins
in the cast are Thomas Wilson Brown (Dave), Gina Hiraizumi (Amane), Roy Huang (Ronin) and Deborah Lee Smith (Beth), among other actors.
Todd and Grant Slater of Slater Brothers Entertainment served as executive producers of the movie, alongside Mark Joseph and co-producer Jonathan M. Black. Brian Ulrich wrote the screenplay, directed, and produced the film along with his wife, Julianna Ulrich.
