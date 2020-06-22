Email
article imageRobert Palmer Watkins stars in new feature film 'Last Three Days'

By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Entertainment
The upcoming film, "Last Three Days," starring Robert Palmer Watkins, will be released nationally and internationally later this year via Archstone Entertainment and Gravitas Ventures.
Watkins, who is an alum of the ABC daytime drama General Hospital, stars in Las Three Days as an undercover cop, Jack, that gets mixed up in a precarious crime syndicate. He wakes up only to discover that he is missing his partner, his wife, as well as three days of his life, hence the film's title.
Joining Robert Palmer Watkins in the cast are Thomas Wilson Brown (Dave), Gina Hiraizumi (Amane), Roy Huang (Ronin) and Deborah Lee Smith (Beth), among other actors.
Todd and Grant Slater of Slater Brothers Entertainment served as executive producers of the movie, alongside Mark Joseph and co-producer Jonathan M. Black. Brian Ulrich wrote the screenplay, directed, and produced the film along with his wife, Julianna Ulrich.
To learn more about Last Three Days, check out its IMDb page.
