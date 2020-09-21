Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Entertainment Actor Robert Palmer Watkins ("General Hospital" alum) chatted with Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos about "Puncture," which will be released in the fall of 2020. "I have several TV series and movies coming out the end of this year and the start of 2021," he said. "It seems all of the projects I've been working on for the past few years are finally dropping. Things take time in this business. One film coming this fall is called Puncture." "Written and directed by Erik Bergamini and co-produced with Ajdin Sefer, the film Puncture explores the drug gangs around Los Angeles and the tough choices people make to protect themselves and the ones they love," he explained. "I am really excited to be involved in the film. This role is cool and edgy and I love the raw grit this story holds. It's gonna be a fun ride," he added. As Digital Journal Robert Palmer Watkins in 'Last Three Days' Brian Ulrich To learn more about actor Robert Palmer Watkins, follow him on Instagram In the movie Puncture, he will be playing the role of Spencer."I have several TV series and movies coming out the end of this year and the start of 2021," he said. "It seems all of the projects I've been working on for the past few years are finally dropping. Things take time in this business. One film coming this fall is called Puncture.""Written and directed by Erik Bergamini and co-produced with Ajdin Sefer, the film Puncture explores the drug gangs around Los Angeles and the tough choices people make to protect themselves and the ones they love," he explained."I am really excited to be involved in the film. This role is cool and edgy and I love the raw grit this story holds. It's gonna be a fun ride," he added.As Digital Journal previously reported , he will also star in Last Three Days.To learn more about actor Robert Palmer Watkins, follow him on Instagram erikbergamini . . @ajdinsefer @rhettwellington @peche @marcodelvec @nikolamas @burningfilms A post shared by robertpalmerwatkins (@robertpalmerwatkins) on Sep 21, 2020 at 5:01pm PDT More about Robert Palmer Watkins, puncture, Film, Actor Robert Palmer Watkin... puncture Film Actor