"Riverdale" actor Trevor Stines chatted with Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos about his new holiday film "Middleton Christmas," his inspirations, and being an artist in the digital age. He had kind words about his entire cast, which included Michael Pare, Eileen Davidson, Kennedy Tucker, and Michael Varde. "They were amazing," he said. "I worked most closely with Michael Varde and Kennedy Tucker and they were amazing. Eileen was so personable and giving in her experience in the industry. She was always willing to help. It was a really fun experience on set, and it was one of the most laughter-filled sets that I have ever been on. I was really excited to go to work each day because everybody there was in a good mood. We all got along really well." "This is a film that can surprise people," he added. On being an actor and social media personality in the digital age, he said, "It's weird. I don't really think I am made for social media, and I am not naturally gifted being on there, but I do enjoy it. I like connecting with people that like my work. I like sharing different parts of myself and not just the artistry. I am really focused on the artistry and writing. Social media sometimes feels like a different playing field to me. It's another way to express yourself outside of acting and writing." Actor Trevor Stines Brad Everett Young He opened up about playing Jason Blossom in the hit TV series Riverdale. "It has a really large and devoted following. Being a part of it was a gift. I enjoyed being able to share in everyone's excitement for the show. To watch that show evolve has been a blessing." Trevor Stines Brad Everett Young Regarding his daily motivations, he said, "I am motivated by a certain level of self-belief. I believe that I have stories that are worth sharing with people, and not in an arrogant way. I have really benefited and grown from being able to connect with storytelling. Stories, in particular, that makes us feel more connected to ourselves." For young and aspiring actors, he said, "Finding your voice, that's really important. A lot of up-and-coming actors fall into the trap of trying to be the most castable person: they try to be likable and inoffensive. It's important to find the things that define you as a human being and allow those things to be your strengths." Stines had nothing but the kindest words about Brad Everett Young and his Actor Trevor Stines Brad Everett Young He listed Hugh Jackman, Donald Glover, and Phoebe Waller-Bridge as his dream collaboration partners in acting. "Working with Hugh Jackman would be a treat," he said. "Donald Glover and Phoebe Waller-Bridge are renaissance folks that I would love to work with someday in any capacity," he added. Trevor Stines Brad Everett Young On life during the quarantine, he said, "I have been surprisingly well. I am good at staying inside and not seeing anybody. I am going a little stir-crazy but everyone needs to do their part. I have been doing a lot of reading and writing during this quarantine. This pandemic has proven how resilient the human spirit can be in hard times." Regarding the title of the current chapter of his life, he said with a sweet laugh, "Melatonin and Ibuprofen." "Those are two things that I keep by the bedside table," he said. If he were to do any track and field event, he revealed that he would do the long jump. "The long jump sounds like a fit for me," he said. Actor Trevor Stines Brad Everett Young Looking back in a rear-view mirror, he acknowledged that he sees a lot of tough times, yet adversity has made him stronger. "It has been five years since I moved to Los Angeles to become an actor. As a person, I've grown so much over that time. I struggled through a lot, I overcame a lot and I accomplished a lot of things that I don't give myself enough credit for. I am always looking for the future and trying to build a life for myself that I am excited about living," he said. He defined the word success as fulfillment. "As long as you feel fulfilled in your life, or fulfilled in what you are doing, then that is a success," he said. "Peace of mind is a great way to put it." Trevor Stines Brad Everett Young For his fans, he concluded about Middleton Christmas, "It's not your typical holiday movie. You can watch it and you will find something that you might not be expecting. It has a good message to it." To learn more about actor Trevor Stines, follow him on Read More: Middleton Christmas earned a glowing review from Eileen Davidson and Michael Pare in 'Middleton Christmas' Uncork'd Entertainment "It was fun," he said about Middleton Christmas. "It was a good time. Lucas was a fun character to play. 